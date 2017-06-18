‘Bold And Beautiful’ Spoilers: Nicole Cancels Adoption, Eric Forgives Sheila

A war is going to erupt this week on The Bold and the Beautiful between Nicole and Maya. Nicole sees hope that she could have Lizzie, so she would hold off signing the adoption papers that Rick and Maya need. Meanwhile, Eric would consider forgiving his ex Sheila, as the real shooter is revealed.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry reveal that Rick and Maya are having issues with Lizzie’s adoption papers and would need Nicole to sign new documents. Rick is trying to be optimistic that Nicole would sign the legal papers, otherwise, Maya would not have any real rights over Lizzie. But Maya is concerned that Nicole would take advantage of the situation and take Lizzie from her.

Nicole would be surprised to learn about the adoption issue and would think twice about signing the papers now that she has a chance to take Lizzie back. According to spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful, she would consider pushing for a shared custody with Rick, but Rick would try to talk her out of it. They would end up arguing, with Nicole blaming Maya and Rick for her fertility problems since they asked her to be a surrogate. If they hadn’t, she and Zende would have their own baby.

Maya would not just sit still. Based on the preview clip for The Bold and the Beautiful, Maya will come to Nicole and tell her, “I am Lizzie’s mother. Sign those papers.”

The Bold and the Beautiful POLL: Custody Battle In the Works – Will Nicole Try to… https://t.co/6MNhiQpaFM pic.twitter.com/y6WEYgFRRn — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) June 4, 2017

Elsewhere in The Bold and the Beautiful, it has been revealed that Deacon was the one who shot Quinn. With this knowledge, Eric would feel a bit guilty for lashing out at Sheila and would consider forgiving her for her past crimes. However, spoilers tease that Ridge would not be pleased with his father’s plans. Sheila wants to gain Eric’s trust, but she’s cooking up something to stir things up. Sheila just got back from her presumed death. Even if she was not the shooter, she has the motives to try to kill Quinn or cause trouble for the Forrester clan.

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers (June 19-23, 2017), Sheila Returns To A Place Of… https://t.co/AxC9TKRs8g pic.twitter.com/0LrlIDlswD — Tommy Garrett (@LightfootInHwd) June 18, 2017

The Bold and the Beautiful airs every weekday on CBS at 1:30 p.m.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]