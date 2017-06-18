Shawn Mendes Spends Time On Armani Runway At Milan Fashion Week

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes is making a debut of another kind, trying out his modeling skills as he takes the runway at this year’s Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018. The event debuted today in Milan, Italy, and Mendes surprised attendees with his stroll down the runway for Emporio Armani.

What Was Shawn Mendes Modeling For Emporio Armani?

For their 2017 Milan Fashion Week show, Armani debuted a new smart watch under the “Connected” moniker, and, as Billboard shares, the brand chose Shawn to model the new line of fashionable time pieces. Armani executives chose Mendes specifically, because they feel he has vast influence on the new generation of millennials, who, in turn, have been influencing the buyer’s market.

At the end of the Emporio Armani runway show, Mendes appeared in a video teaser in which he promotes the new fashionable smart watch. Following the video, Shawn stepped out in person to remove the watch and display it for interested attendees of the 2017 Milan Fashion Week event.

Armani has also issued a statement announcing their motive in choosing Shawn Mendes as the brand’s spokesmodel, attributing the choice to the way Mendes’ music touches his fans.

“Shawn embodies and conveys the values in which I believe: Professionalism, commitment and innovation,” added the statement from Armani.

@ShawnMendes answered fan questions tonight during the live talk show with Giorgia Surina at the Milan store for the launch of the #EAConnected smartwatch. #EmporioArmani #EAwatches A post shared by Armani (@armani) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:09pm PDT

Shawn Mendes Draws Special Attention At Milan Fashion Week

Just Jared reports that actor Armie Hammer was among those attending the Emporio Armani runway show when Mendes made his appearance on the screen. Hammer, who is currently voicing a character for Cars 3, said he loved the watch, cheekily adding that he had “no time for holidays” as a way of hinting at his busy schedule.

@ShawnMendes moments before walking the finale of the #EmporioArmani #SS18 Men's Show. #armanilive #MFW A post shared by Armani (@armani) on Jun 17, 2017 at 4:57am PDT

As for Mendes, his runway showing was accompanied by the singer’s hit single “Mercy,” which might have helped calm his nerves. Shawn admitted to feeling a little on edge just before his live runway walk.

Asked about the Armani smart watches, Mendes said that he was unused to the culture of high fashion, but added that the Armani style presented a comfortable fit and put him at ease with the brand’s new fashion accessories.

[Featured Image by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images]