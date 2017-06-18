‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Deimos Dies, Abigail And Chad To Proceed With Divorce

This week on Days of Our Lives, Deimos will meet his end after he executed his plans to get his vengeance. Meanwhile, Chad and Abigail continue to break apart after Abby saw Chad and Gabi kissing.

Deimos Kiriakis will execute his twisted scheme against Sonny and anyone connected to him to get the revenge he’s been seeking. Sonny is set to take over at Titan, which would make Deimos really angry. Spoilers for Days of Our Lives, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, reveal that Deimos will get his hand on a large quantity of a drug called Halo. When everyone on the island was able to come home, they will throw a party to celebrate, gathering many Salem people to eat and drink. This is when Deimos will put the drug Halo into action, which will have a crazy result.

Days of Our Lives spoilers said that those in attendance will look like they are out of their normal selves and would act out their deepest desires. Nicole and Eric will be locked in a surprising kiss. Lani will also kiss Eli, which would bring conflict with JJ. Amid their drugged state, Gabi would come across the dead body of Deimos. But the question is, who killed the dark Kiriakis?

Meanwhile, things are not looking good between Abigail and Chad. Last week, Chad and Gabi made love on the island, and when they are able to get back to Salem, they continued their romance. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abi will see Chad and Gabi kissing. Although Abby is also to be blamed for pushing Chad away from her to Gabi, the sight would still hurt her.

Where are Chad and Gabi headed romantically? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/Z9rccsSPOJ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 14, 2017

Abby would confront her ex and they would talk about the divorce. Abby would insist it is happening because Chad’s actions say a lot about what he wants to happen to them. And while Chad would say that he’s okay with proceeding with the divorce, he would feel devastated deep inside. He still has feelings for Abby, although he has fallen in love with Gabi.

