First Son Barron Trump Steals Spotlight On Family’s First Trip To Camp David

On June 17, Barron Trump joined the rest of the first family (including maternal grandparents Viktor and Amalija Knavs) for the first Trump visit to historic presidential retreat Camp David. The camp is located in the Catoctin Mountains in Maryland, and compared to the Trump properties Barron and the rest of the family usually visit, it’s decidedly rustic.

There has been a lot of discussion regarding why the Trumps chose this weekend to finally take advantage of the Camp David presidential amenity. Could it be a simple Father’s Day retreat? Could it be to dodge the criticism of spending taxpayer money at Trump properties after a horrible week in Washington, D.C.? At this point, it’s unclear.

What is clear, however, is that 11-year-old Barron Trump stole the show as the first son, presidential parents in tow, left the White House on Saturday to head out of town for the weekend. As Hollywood Life reports, it was young Barron’s ensemble that started media and spectator tongues and keyboards wagging.

Much like the now-famous T-shirt Barron sported a week ago, a $30 J. Crew number featuring the words “The Expert,” Barron’s Father’s Day weekend outfit is getting a ton of attention on social media.

While Donald Trump wore his trademark dark suit and mom Melania opted for a pricey Gabriela Hearst Chelsea Shirtdress that retails for a whopping $1,795 (still much cheaper than the $51,000 Dolce & Gabbana jacket she wore in Sicily earlier this year), Barron Trump kept his Camp David digs weekend casual.

The 11-year-old channeled his posh mother (but on a tighter budget) in a white T-shirt, red and white Arsenal Football Club shorts, red knee socks, and black Nikes with a white swoosh.

Enjoy being a kid Barron Trump. You are loved! ????❤️???? MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/yikLYOYfGR — Katherine Byrd ???? (@peaceandjoy101) June 12, 2017

In other words, Barron’s ensemble screamed casual weekend at a “very rustic” location, the description Donald Trump used when talking about Camp David to foreign newspapers earlier this year. According to Mr. Trump, visitors only like the 125-acre camp for “about 30 minutes.”

“You know how long you’d like it? For about 30 minutes.”

This weekend at Camp David will be Trump's 1st at a non-Trump owned property. This guy has spent EVERY WEEKEND at a luxury resort #Impeach45 — Millennial Democrats (@Millennial_Dems) June 17, 2017

. With trust & pride to our First Family ????✝️???????????????????? — Florida Girl2 (@deborah_berned) June 17, 2017

Ha! He hates it there. Thinks it's a dump. Nothing is gilded. Far too rustic. — Jackie Wollner (@jackiewollner) June 16, 2017

Despite the Trump opinion of Camp David, most first families since Roosevelt have used the facilities as a virtual home away from home. President George H. W. Bush’s daughter even tied the knot on the grounds. Even so, Donald Trump has preferred spending his time (and meeting up with Melania and Barron prior to their White House move in) at his own property Mar-a-Lago. Trump has spent so much time at the golf resort that it has been dubbed “the winter White House.”

While Barron Trump turned heads with his latest fashion statement, it remains to be seen whether or not it will cause as much of a crush as his “expert” shirt. As USA Today reports, there was a media frenzy after folks saw the shirt Barron wore to move into the White House.

When people turned to J. Crew’s website to buy their own, they were shocked to discover that the shirt had already sold out. Of course, it has since been noted that it is unlikely that Barron Trump caused the sales boom. Rather, the shirt had been part of the retailer’s 2015 collection and had sold out “long before the president’s son wore the shirt.”

