Georgia Fugitives Surrender To Hero Dad From Tennessee Who Didn’t Even Have To Draw A Gun

The manhunt for two Georgia fugitives, who shot prison guards, has come to an end, all thanks to a Tennessee homeowner to whom the two inmates surrendered. Patrick Hale, the hero dad, never had to draw out his weapon even having carried it along with him when Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose was in the neighborhood.

The 35-year-old father had just received calls from friends warning him about the Georgia fugitives being nearby. Just then, he saw Rowe and Dubose getting into his property, so he decided to take his daughter, Taylor, and leave the house. But in a turn of events, the escaped inmates took off their shirts and waved it in the air when they saw Hale’s vehicle.

It was a gesture of surrender and Patrick believed that it must have been his car, which looked like a police cruiser, that made the fugitives lay down on the concrete in front of him.

“If that doesn’t make you believe in Jesus Christ, I don’t know what does,” Hale told reporters on Friday.

Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Bill Miller told ABC News that Hale had held Rowe and Dubose at gunpoint when the officers arrived. However, Hale cleared it up that, although he had a weapon on him that he loaded prior to fleeing his home, he never had to draw it.

Hale has been credited as the hero who put a stop to Rowe and Dubose, but he doesn’t want to be considered as one.

The Georgia prison fugitives have been taken to the Rutherford County Jail. They had a hearing on Friday and the two waived their rights to an extradition hearing. They’ll soon be returning to Georgia.

Rowe and Dubose’s escape began early Tuesday. An investigation has been carried out as to how the inmates managed to escape, but according to authorities, Donnie and Ricky got through a door that was supposed to be a locked gate in the rear section of the bus. The two overpowered Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue and shot them to death using their weapons.

While on the run, the fugitives had stolen four cars. They also invaded a home in Shelbyville and held an elderly couple hostage for several hours. A 10-mile car chase ensued on Interstate 24 south of Nashville when officers spotted one of the fugitives stolen vehicles. Rowe and Dubose also open fired at deputies as they sped away on the couple’s Cherokee Jeep.

The escapees crashed the vehicle near Christiana, Tennessee, abandoning the weapons they had taken from their guards. They set on foot and found themselves in Hale’s property.

Patrick Hale’s bravery helped put an end to the three-day long manhunt for the Georgia fugitives, according to Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh.

[Featured Image by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/AP Images]