‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: New Promo Invites ‘BB19’ Viewers To Meet The New Cast, ‘Big Brother Is Back!’

Big Brother 19 will return in 11 days, and CBS is getting ready for an action-packed summer. In two days, CBS will introduce Season 19’s cast to the fans, but, to see the cast, you have to subscribe to CBS All Access. Here’s everything known about Big Brother 19 so far.

“Big Brother is Back,” Victor Arroyo (Big Brother 19) said in the promo. “Say what?” he continued.

Big Brother Live Feeds

According to Online Big Brother, CBS invites the viewers to sign up for All Access before Monday, June 19 to meet the Big Brother 19 cast before the premiere night on June 28. The new promo said that All Access would show the cast, have exclusive interviews, and tour the new BB19 house a week before the new season begins. And, it’s less than $6 a month, so affordable that it fits into any budget.

On Monday, June 19, Jeff Schroeder will interview the new cast on the live feeds via the CBS All Access website/application.

The best part about the live feeds, per the new promo, is you can watch the houseguests 24 hours a day, seven days a week while they are in the Big Brother house, as well as see exclusive pre-season interviews and content.

The many BB19 Rumors

Big Brother 19 preseason has had so many rumors about the cast and the house theme. There was some take that Zach Rance would join the cast, but it was never confirmed, at least yet. At one point, Frankie Grande’s name was tossed around as a possible houseguest. However, that rumor was proven to be false.

Several weeks ago, social media speculated that Survivor legend, Cirie Fields would cross over to Big Brother 19. There was some debate among the fans whether they would like to see her play Big Brother. Most people agreed, if she did play BB19, she would be good at it.

Meet the #BB19 Houseguests in 2 days with exclusive interviews on the Big Brother Live Feeds. More info: https://t.co/wnhUQymPdR pic.twitter.com/8h7nl5Qac3 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) June 17, 2017

Even though many Survivor fans would love to see Fields appear on Big Brother, it seems unlikely that she would agree to spend three months away from her family and job.

With a little more than a week left before Big Brother 19 returns, the fans are getting excited about the new season.

Big Brother 19 returns June 28 with a two-hour season premiere episode on CBS.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]