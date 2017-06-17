Kate Beckinsale Takes Phallic Form To ‘Make It In A Man’s World’

For Kate Beckinsale, social media is a way of keeping a connection to her fans, sharing everything from her quirky sense of humor to teases about upcoming films. It’s also a way for the Underworld franchise star to share her thoughts on issues such as gender equality and to help her commemorate important events at home. Recently, Ms. Beckinsale shared a melding of those items in new Instagram posts that are as likely to amuse her fans as they are to provoke serious thought on recent social issues.

Kate Beckinsale Makes A Point…Literally

Ms. Beckinsale has been taking a break from acting since completing The Only Living Boy in New York, her dramatic follow-up to Underworld: Blood Wars, but, as Elle reports, that doesn’t mean stepping back from social media. In fact, Kate used her refreshing humor to make a short comment on the state of gender equality in the United States and abroad.

The Underworld actress recently shared a picture of herself on Instagram, but, unlike past posts, this image concealed much of Beckinsale behind a phallic costume. Wearing a ballooned penis costume, only Kate’s face and arms could be seen protruding from the giant penis outfit.

“Just a girl trying to make it in a man’s world…” Ms. Beckinsale captioned the picture, which can be seen here.

Underworld Stars Kate Beckinsale And Michael Sheen Are Proud Of Their Unconventional Family

Long before she married Len Wiseman, Kate was married to her Underworld co-star Michael Sheen. While the marriage eventually failed, Huffington Post Canada shares that Beckinsale and Sheen had a daughter together before the break-up. Through the years and another unsuccessful marriage, Kate has maintained a friendship with Michael, and together, the former couple has raised daughter Lily Mo Sheen (now 18) with love and pride.

Occasionally, the Underworld actress will share her love for both Lily and Michael, celebrating their extended family on social media for the world to see. Sometimes, this means embarrassing daughter and ex-husband in rare family moments, as when Sheen overreacted to Lily’s college acceptance.

Other times, as is the case now, this means gushing over one or both of them with unabashed pride. In a recent video post that featured Beckinsale walking at an outdoor event with Sheen and their daughter, Kate openly shared her love for their unconventional family dynamic.

We may not be a conventional family but we have love and humour and respect and care and I am proud to have walked this far with both of you and to have @lily_beckinsale walk us into the future . God bless love,and good hearts , and loyalty and friendship , and may we all have more and more of it and make more and more of it in the world ❤️ A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Jun 10, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Kate Beckinsale is set to begin filming the Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje drama Farming, which tells the story of a Nigerian boy taken in by a British family and the perils that new life presents.

