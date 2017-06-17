Ed Sheeran just recently revealed new details about his upcoming cameo appearance on Game of Thrones Season 7 and he’s got one word to describe the experience: “chilly.”

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The 26-year-old singer attended the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 48th Annual Induction and Awards Gala in New York City on June 15, Thursday, where he spoke about his experience filming the Emmy-winning HBO show.

Sheeran revealed that he did a scene with Maisie Williams, who plays fan-favorite Arya Stark on Game of Thrones.

“I haven’t seen it yet! I just know the scene I did, I did with Maisie, and it’s decent. I like it,” Sheeran teased. “Nothing exciting happens in this scene, we just have a conversation and that’s kind of it.”

The “Shape of You” singer also downplayed his participation in the series, saying he’s not an “integral part of it.” “I’m just like, in it,” he added. Williams and Sheeran filmed their scene together in November last year.

In the same interview, Sheeran revealed that he made the mistake of not dressing up properly for filming, making him exposed to the harsh cold.

“I didn’t put on my thermal socks and I was outside in the winter in England for about 10 hours,” Sheeran said.

As far as Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers can reveal, Arya will make her way back to Winterfell, where she is expected to be reunited with her sister Sansa, half-brother Jon Snow, and possibly her brother Bran as well.

Given the filming location mentioned by the singer, it’s likely Arya and Sheeran’s still-unknown character will bump into each other somewhere in the North.

Sheeran’s Game of Thrones Season 7 cameo appearance was confirmed by showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss at the Game of Thrones panel at the SXSW in March.

“For years we were trying to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie and this year we finally did it,” Benioff told the audience. Williams is a huge fan of Sheeran.

Sheeran himself has been waiting five years to land a spot on the show. His friend, Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, previously guest starred in 2012 and it was through him that Sheeran managed to make his way to Westeros.

The specifics of Sheeran’s role remain a heavily guarded secret. However, the singer has dropped other bits and pieces about what he’s going to do on the show. And most importantly, whether he will live or die.

Speaking with the Daily Star, the Grammy-winning artist revealed that his appearance will be brief, around five minutes or so. But one thing is certain: he doesn’t die in it.

“I do know which role I am going to play. I don’t die in it, I don’t die,” Sheeran confirmed. “I’d probably prefer to have sex than die in the show. I’m sure a lot of people are into that [have sex and die] but I’m not.”

Ed Sheeran’s Game of Thrones role is not his first foray into acting. He previously starred in the 2015 FX series The Bastard Executioner where he played a darker character. Sheeran appeared as Sir Cormac, “an ambitious and deadly protege of a high-ranking church elder.” In one scene, Sheeran’s Sir Cormac demanded to torture a prisoner by gouging his eyeballs out.

Prior to Sheeran, several other musicians played cameo roles in Game of Thrones. Aside from Lightbody, the show also had Coldplay’s Will Champion, bands Sigur Ros, and Mastodon. Oftentimes, they were almost unrecognizable in the characters they portrayed, particularly the members of Mastodon who were cast as Wildings.

Meanwhile, HBO has announced that it will not release advance copies of Game of Thrones Season 7 to critics in an attempt to avoid a similar situation in 2015 when screeners for Season 5 were leaked.

Game of Thrones Season 7 will air on July 16 on HBO.

[Featured Image by FX]