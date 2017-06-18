The Young and the Restless is believed to be bringing back fan-favorite character Adam Newman to Genoa City. While Adam may have left his family and loved ones following his supposed death, his body was never found, leading to speculations that the CBS soap opera has left a window of opportunity for his return. How will Adam return to Chelsea and his loved ones?

On the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless, more and more viewers are becoming increasingly convinced that Adam Newman will be returning to Genoa City. Aside from the fact that Adam’s body was not found despite his apparent death, Chloe’s admission only strengthens the claims that Adam is still alive and hiding somewhere.

There have been speculations that Adam may be plotting some sort of revenge against Victor since he was the one who put him in harm’s way. The latest Young and the Restless spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry, however, claim that Scott may be the one to bring Adam back to Genoa City.

Scott owes Victor big time since the latter was responsible for getting him out of trouble when he was in the Middle East. Y&R spoilers from the publication note that Victor might ask Scott for something in return – getting Adam back in town.

Since Chloe revealed to everyone that Victor was the one who influenced her, Victor has not been on good terms with his family. The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Victor will do whatever it takes to redeem his position and power and get his family back together.

There are also rumors that Adam may be stuck somewhere and could not go back to Genoa City because he might have had amnesia following the incident with Chloe. Whatever the reason may be, fans are definitely holding out hope for Adam’s return to The Young and the Restless.

Even actor Eric Braeden, who plays Victor on The Young and the Restless, sparked hope among viewers after advising fans to “be patient a little longer” when the issue on Adam’s return was raised on Twitter. There, however, remains the question as to which actor will be playing the role of Adam should he return to the CBS soap opera.

Michael Muhney continues to be a popular choice among fans, and the actor himself has been encouraging fans to voice out their hopes and feelings to the network. Justin Hartley will not likely reprise the role since he is currently working on his other TV show, This is Us.

Do you think Scott will be the one to bring Adam back to Genoa City on The Young and the Restless?

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]