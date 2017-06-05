Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s Key Feature To Appear First On The Galaxy C10?

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will reportedly introduce the features that were originally planned for the Galaxy S8, such as the dual-camera system and the fingerprint scanner embedded in the screen. Both have not been done before by the company, so the phablet will be a big deal when it arrives sporting both. However, a mid-range Samsung device may beat the Note to the dual cameras.

Leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy C10 reported by Android Authority show a vertically arranged camera set-up. The 360 video also revealed that the upcoming device will have the fingerprint sensor embedded in the home button at the front and the USB-C port at the bottom beside the 3.5mm headphone jack.

At the left side of the Galaxy C10 are the volume toggle and the power button, while on the right side is a button that might be for Samsung’s Bixby virtual assistant. It might mean that the feature will be distributed to every smartphone of the company from this point onward. One thing is for sure, though. It will not be exclusive to the flagships.

The antenna bands run across the back, kind of like the rear design of the OnePlus 3. Furthermore, the Galaxy C10 will have a metal body with a 5.5-inch screen.

The specs, on the other hand, cannot be confirmed yet, but murmurs say that it will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chip with 6GB RAM. It looks to be a mid-range device through and through, so Samsung’s decision to debut the dual-camera feature in the C10 is questionable.

The smartphone will now be Samsung’s first ever dual-camera device, a title that could have been for the Galaxy Note 8 flagship. But the company might not care about that at all and the configuration might be different on the phablet. Having dual cameras does not instantly equate to better shots, but if Samsung puts it on its flagship, it is almost certain to best the other smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy C10 is expected to be released in the third quarter of the year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Details

Meanwhile, the awaited Galaxy Note 8 is the next focus of industry observers after Samsung released its flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S8. As usual, the phablet will have some similarities with its cousin like the Infinity Display, but leaks say that buyers should expect more.

While the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus only have 2K resolution, the Galaxy Note 8 will push the display to 4K resolution, the Inquisitr previously reported. The fingerprint sensor will also be reportedly placed under the screen, so it need not be put at the back.

It also looks like Android O will not be distributed in time for the Galaxy Note 8’s launch, so it will have to do with Android Nougat. The major OS update might be coming in October along with the new set of Google Pixel 2 phones, and then released to other Android devices in the following months.

Other believed rumors include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, 6GB RAM, and an improved stylus pen. A USB-C port is a given and the 3.5mm headphone jack should still be present. Waterproofing and a microSD slot are also likely to come over to the phablet from the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date

Going by the traditional release date, the Galaxy Note 8 should be arriving in August or September. However, Samsung is reportedly planning something big in that time window, so the phablet will take a backseat. The mobile community may have to wait until Q4 to see the official unveiling of the device.

