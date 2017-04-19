‘Captain Marvel’ Gets Two Directors, Script Still In The Works

Captain Marvel finally found its directors for the upcoming film. Marvel Studios openly discussed wanting to have a woman at the helm of the movie. They partially succeeded in that by hiring the duo of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Naturally, there will be fans who wanted a woman to direct the film on her own, but this is what they’ll be working with.

Boden and Fleck have worked together before on several occasions in both TV and film. Variety received the exclusive on the news and noted some of their credits.

“Best known for their character-driven dramas like Ryan Gosling’s ‘Half Nelson’ (2006) and Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Mississippi Grind’ (2015), Boden and Fleck also directed episodes for such popular TV series as Showtime’s ‘The Affair’ and ‘Billions.'”

Brie Larson was announced as Captain Marvel last July. It’s been a bit of a journey for Marvel to find its directors, and now they can continue to move forward. At the moment, the script is still being worked on, which isn’t a problem since the movie is still quite a way away. Meg LeFauvre (Inside Out) and Nicole Perlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) are working on the script. Marvel wanted at least some of the script finished before settling on the new directors so they could have more to show them. Marvel is involving a lot of women in the process in the movie, and it’s a step in the right direction. DC is doing the same with Wonder Woman, which is out later this year.

Kevin Feige is producing the movie, and he’s impressed with the vision that Boden and Fleck have for the character. It is their first endeavor into a superhero movie, and with Kevin Feige producing, you know the film is in good hands.

There’s no doubt that fans will hear more about Captain Marvel now that Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are on board as directors. The film will hopefully be moving forward at a faster pace once the script is finalized. With as well as Guardians of the Galaxy and Inside Out both did, the script is in great hands. Plus, the Marvel experience of Nicole Perlman is a plus when it comes to writing a new character for the films. She’s done some good work with Gamora and understands how to write strong female characters.

Captain Marvel is a character the general public might not be as familiar with. Marvel does an excellent job of bringing lesser-known characters to the forefront in their movies and has the track record to show for it. Characters like Iron Man and Black Widow weren’t the A-List characters for Marvel, but they are now. Carol Danvers was actually Ms. Marvel before she became Captain Marvel. Her first appearance as Captain Marvel is a more recent development in the comics. In 2012, Kelly Sue DeConnick had Carol Danvers take the mantle of Captain Marvel. Her first appearance as Captain Marvel happens in Avenging Spider-Man No. 9 in 2012.

So if you’re itching for some Captain Marvel before the movie is out, there are three different runs to check out with Carol Danvers. Kelly Sue DeConnick wrote both the 2012-2013 run and the 2014-2015 run. Each one has three trade paperbacks, which you can find easily on Amazon. The third run is one that Kelly Sue DeConnick worked on with Kelly Thompson, titled Captain Marvel and the Carol Corps. It’s a limited series that takes place during Secret Wars. Captain Marvel leads a squadron of female pilots and she’s the only superpower hero of the group. However, Captain Marvel also appears in A-Force by G. Willow Wilson if you want even more to read. A-Force is Battleworld’s team of all-female Avengers. The story continued into the “All-New, All-Different Marvel” relaunch in 2016. Hopefully, this reading tides some of you over during the wait.

Captain Marvel will be released on March 8, 2019.

[Featured Image by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images]