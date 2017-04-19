Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have sparked rumors of a possible reunion after spending the reality star’s 38th birthday together at Disneyland.

On April 18, Kourtney Kardashian and her on-again, off-again boyfriend took their kids, seven-year-old Mason, four-year-old Penelope, and two-year-old Reign, as well as her niece, three-year-old North, to Disneyland to celebrate her special day as a family.

According to a Hollywood Life report, Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday extravaganza comes on the heels of the reality star’s family vacation with Scott Disick and their kids earlier this month in Hawaii. As the outlet told readers, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared what appeared to be a romantic selfie of herself and Disick on April 7 which quickly sparked rumors of reconciliation.

“MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote in the caption of the photo.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

While Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick continue to spark rumors of a possible reunion, the 38-year-old has also been linked to 25-year-old Quincy Brown, the son of rapper P.Diddy. According to Hollywood Life, Kardashian and Brown were seen at West Hollywood hotspot, Craig’s Restaurant, for a seemingly romantic meal weeks ago.

Also on Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday, the reality star and mother of three shared a racy photo of herself on Instagram in her “birthday suit.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have been linked on and off ever since they called it quits on their relationship in summer 2015 but have yet to confirm where their relationship stands today. Instead, they continue to remain friendly as they co-parent their three kids.

Although Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick remains unconfirmed, so have her alleged romances with other men, including Quincy Brown and Justin Bieber.

As fans will recall, Kourtney Kardashian began spending time with Justin Bieber just months after her split from Disick and continued to spend time with the much younger singer until earlier this year when the rumored couple attended a couple of church services in Los Angeles.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 5, 2017 at 3:48pm PST

While rumors about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick continue to swirl, a source earlier this year claimed Kardashian was finally over Disick and his bad behavior.

“She’s telling everyone that she is finally done with Scott, for good, and she’s vowing that won’t take him back again,” a source close to the reality star told Hollywood Life in February. “Kourtney’s just sick of his non-stop bullsh*t, womanizing and partying and feels she’s ready to finally turn her back on him once and for all.”

The report came on the heels of a trip to Costa Rica, which reportedly ended with Disick leaving Kourtney Kardashian and their family and traveling to Miami to meet up with a number of women.

“Everyone has heard it all before, numerous times, but she actually seems like she truly means it this time,” the insider explained. “It’s taken Kourtney ages to get to this stage, but it seems she is finally, genuinely over Scott. She’s determined to keep a good relationship with him, and she says he will always be a part of the family — as well as the father of their kids obviously, but Kourtney’s done with obsessing over what he’s doing with who, and dreaming about getting him back.”

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and their family, including Mason, Penelope, and Reign, tune into new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Season 13 on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]