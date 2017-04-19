‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor’s Secret Exposed, Nikki Fights For Family, Lily And Cane Divorce

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Victor’s secret is on the brink of being exposed by Nick. If Chelsea finds out and his outraged by all of the deception. Nikki fights for her family, while Lily and Cane are headed for divorce.

Victor’s secret is in danger.

Victor (Eric Braeden) will have his secret exposed if Nick (Joshua Morrow) tells Sharon in a moment of weakness. Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) secret has officially blown up and is causing total chaos.

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Nick realizes Chelsea will freak out if she knows the whole story. He is trying to respect Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) wishes to keep quiet. He hates letting his father off the hook but at least he is still facing punishment from the rest of the Newmans.

However, Chelsea keeps asking questions, forcing Nick to lie, which could make for serious problems in their relationship, according to CelebDirtyLaundry.

Nick might confide in Sharon.

The stress of hiding secrets takes a toll on Nick. Young and the Restless fans know that Nick has been growing closer to Sharon (Sharon Case) and if the deception becomes too much for him, he might spill his secret to Sharon.

Scott (Daniel Hall) will continue to search for answers. If Sharon learns the truth, it could cause issues between them.

Scott values honesty and he will not appreciate it if he knows Sharon is keeping something from him. Scott will likely end up in the loop and find out about Victor’s secret. He will not be happy about Victor evading justice.

Chelsea will feel deceived.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) will be hurt because she was deceived and betrayed by her best friend. However, she tries to remember that Chloe is sick and needs professional help. She is also going to be mad that Nick told Sharon before her.

On the other hand, Victor is mentally stable and had no excuse for bringing crazy Chloe into their lives. Adam’s death could have been prevented if it wasn’t for Victor.

A lot of Young and the Restless fans are hoping for Nick and Sharon to reunite. If Nick shares his secret with Sharon, it could be the first step.

Nikki fights for family.

Meanwhile, Nikki is fighting to keep her family together. Young and the Restless spoilers hint that the Newmans are falling apart. Victor fled town in search of Chloe and everyone thinks he is responsible for Adam’s death.

Nikki is enraged with fury and heartbreak and cannot believe what her husband has done. She wants to put her family back together and she will do anything to make that happen, according to TVOverMind.

Lily and Cane headed for divorce.

Speaking of family dissolution, other Young and the Restless spoilers on CelebDirtyLaundry claim that Lily (Christel Khalil) and Cane (Daniel Goddard) will soon have some serious marriage problems that could lead them to divorce.

Fans seems to think that the soap opera couple is getting stale. The couple has already faced so many issues including divorce, Cane’s fake death, Lily cheating, serious health issues, Winters’ family drama, as well as havoc brought on by the Ashbys.

Spoilers say that Cane will be the cheater this time around.

What do you want to see happen next on The Young and the Restless? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS at 12:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. EST.

