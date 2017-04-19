Selena Gomez’s Newfound Faith After Rehab: Will Her Relationship Get In The Way?

Selena Gomez has a newfound faith since leaving rehab last year. The singer has used her Instagram for the greater good. Not only does she update her followers on her music, but she also spreads God’s word. Selena entered rehab in August of 2016 after suffering from anxiety, depression, and panic attacks as a result of her lupus diagnosis. The Christian singer would rather do without social media, but she has been using it for good.

Selena Gomez feels closer to God and her church friends these days. She has been spending less time in Hollywood. Gomez revealed in her Vogue cover story that she doesn’t do afterparties and night clubs. The 24-year-old singer spoke to the publication about her new lifestyle and how she spends her time outside of the public eye.

“Gomez currently lives in an Airbnb in the Valley and honestly doesn’t get out much, except for the long drives with her girlfriends: a realtor, a techie, some folks from church,” Vogue wrote about Gomez and her friends.

“I think 17 people have my phone number right now. Maybe two are famous,” she said.

The “Kill ‘Em with Kindness” singer opened up about her faith. While cooking, she said that her church roots are deeply embedded in her upbringing. Vogue describes her cooking reminiscent of her “after church Sunday barbecues she remembers from her Texan childhood.”

In recent months, since returning to Instagram, Selena has revealed more of her spiritual and Christian side by associating with certain churches and pastors. She recently quoted a sermon by Pastor Judah Smith, who leads City Church in Los Angeles, California, according to CBN News.

“Today I watched a sermon from one of my favorites. @judahsmith ‘I don’t really understand myself, for I want to do what is right, but I don’t do it. Instead, I do what I hate.’ Romans 7:15,” she wrote under the photo of the pastor.

Gomez is also a frequent visitor of the famous Hillsong Church. In 2016, she surprised fans at Hillsong Church’s Young & Free Revival concert in Los Angeles. There, Gomez sang the worship song “Nobody” for the first time ever.

“Tonight is more than a concert, it’s more than Hillsong, it’s more than me coming on stage and singing a song for you. It’s about a relationship that is greater than anything, guaranteed.”

“I got to perform my first worship song I ever wrote. So grateful for His grace and understanding,” she later wrote in an Instagram post.

During a promotional tour for Hotel Transylvania 2, Selena explained her faith. She explained how she wants to spread love and positivity in everything she does.

“I love to focus on the positive. As much as I believe we have work to do, I believe we’re in a really good place and we have a really good grip for embracing people for who they really are. I just hope that spreads more and more.”

Then, Gomez called Hillsong United’s singer, Brooke Fraser, one of her favorite faith-based artists.

“She’s my favorite. And I have the pleasure of knowing her and she’s incredible. I have always loved her music. I love Hillsong as well. I love all of their worship. I’m a sucker for all of it.”

Will Selena’s faith put a wedge between her relationship with The Weeknd? The R&B singer loves to sing about sex and drugs in his songs. While the couple appears happy on their whirlwind romance, an inside source told OK! Magazine that The Weeknd is tired of hearing about Selena’s faith and wants her to stop talking about it so much.

“Abel [aka The Weeknd] is NOT into organized religion,” the insider said, “yet Selena’s been lapping it up like it’s some kind of life force.”

Gomez leaned on religion when she checked into rehab. She even signed up for a Christian-based track program, another source told Radar Online. She even told fans that religion is what “helps her deal with the s**t in the world.”

Although The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was also raised Christian, he strayed from his faith. He doesn’t agree with Selena’s beliefs, even though she’s been trying to lure him back to the church.

“She’s desperate for him to join her at one of her church meetings, but Abel refuses to even consider it,” the source said. “In fact, he’s asked her to keep religion out of their relationship for now.”

Gomez will continue to spread the word of love and faith on social media. It’s any wonder if the singer will sing about her love for God on her upcoming album.

