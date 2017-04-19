Lala Kent Spends Time With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars At SUR, Has She Been Rehired?

Lala Kent visited SUR Restaurant on Monday night to celebrate Scheana Marie’s new web series, Scheananigans.

Although the reality star and aspiring actress told fans in December that she was quitting Vanderpump Rules after starring on the Bravo reality series for a season and a half, she’s recently been adding fuel to rumors of a Season 6 return.

After appearing on the Season 5 reunion special earlier this month, Lala Kent has grown closer than ever to Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix and because of their new friendship, many fans have been suspecting a comeback is in the works.

After Madix’s brother, Jeremy, posted the photo above of Lala Kent and the cast of Vanderpump Rules, including Madix’s boyfriend and co-star, Tom Sandoval, she added the caption, “Fam,” and shared the picture on her own Twitter page.

Lala Kent’s SUR Restaurant visit on Monday comes just days after she paid the venue another visit. As fans may recall, Kent also found herself at the restaurant late last week and after a photo was shared of her on Twitter, Madix confirmed that Lala Kent was not only back to work at SUR Restaurant, but also employed at Lisa Vanderpump’s new pet store.

“Is [Lala Kent] allowed in SUR?” a fan asked last week.

In response, Madix confirmed, “She’s working there and volunteering with Vanderpump Dogs. She’s doing well.”

Right away, fans suspected that Lala Kent’s return to the restaurant was a sign that she would also be returning to Vanderpump Rules for Season 6, which is expected to begin filming sometime next month. Although Bravo TV has not yet confirmed the start of production, Scheana Marie told Us Weekly in March that filming would begin in May.

Lala Kent joined Vanderpump Rules during Season 4 after landing a gig as a hostess at SUR Restaurant. Then, midway through Season 5, after several of her co-stars accused her of dating a married man, Kent confirmed to TooFab that she would not be returning to the show.

“I’m excited for people to watch me exit because it’s just going to show a new side of my life and I think it will get to show people who I really am,” Lala Kent explained to the outlet. “I watch the show sometimes and I’m like that’s not me. I want people to see who I actually hang out with, my day-to-day life. And I never got to show that.”

“I made it halfway through the season and just decided that I want no part of the people anymore,” she continued. “I feel like they don’t deserve to be in my world in any way shape or form. So I dismissed myself.”

During the early episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 5, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and a couple of others made comments about Lala Kent’s relationship, which she chose to keep off-camera. In addition to making claims that Kent’s boyfriend was married with children, the ladies also suggested he had bought Kent her Range Rover.

While Lala Kent denied that her boyfriend was married numerous times on the show and off, her co-stars continued to speak of her allegedly inappropriate relationship and even mentioned a man named Randall on Twitter after All About the Real Housewives suggested Randall Emmett could be Kent’s mystery man.

Although Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were seen together in early 2016, there have been no photos of them together recently and no real evidence of a romance has surfaced.

[Featured Image by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images]