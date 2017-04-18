‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Wants Billy Back, But He’s Naked With Phyllis

Young and the Restless spoilers claim Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) are once again unlucky in love. Their timing is always off, but this go round, it’s even worse than when Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) had Vikki arrested on her wedding day to Billy. Victoria decides she wants Billy back, but it seems like it’s too late.

Victoria Shuts Billy Out

Lately, Billy seemed like a changed man on The Young and the Restless. He’s been playing dad to Victoria’s troublesome teen Reed Hellstrom (Tristan Lake Leabu) and has been there to support Victoria constantly. But she’s allowed the latest Newman drama to put her growing rapport with Billy at risk, according to recent Young and the Restless spoilers.

On Monday’s The Young and the Restless, Victoria lashed out at Billy when he was trying to discuss Reed and the car Victor gave him. Vikki kicked Billy out of her house after saying her family was none of his business. Billy has been working so hard to prove himself to Victoria, and even after she shut him down so harshly on Monday’s episode of The Young and the Restless, Billy sticks with it and tries again.

“Yes, I want Billy back…”

Billy Hard Hit By Double Rejection

Monday’s interaction was bad enough that Billy stormed out and slammed the door, but he’ll show up again for Victoria on Tuesday’s Young and the Restless. When Billy arrives at Brash & Sassy today on Y&R, he tries again to talk to Victoria about Reed being upset about Vikki taking the car away that Victor gave him. Billy pushes for answers about what’s going on with her and Victor.

Victoria can’t tell Billy the truth since the family has a pact to keep the secret about Victor and Chloe Mitchell (Elizabeth Hendrickson) working together. Billy’s worried that the problem is related to him, and Victoria is struggling under the pressure. Young and the Restless advanced spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise Victoria lashes out and tells Billy she’d be “insane” to get involved romantically with him again.

Phyllis Latches Onto Billy

Young and the Restless spoilers say Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) has not been able to get her mind off the hot sex she and Billy shared. She’s 100 percent over Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), but her fantasies keep wandering back to her time with Billy. However, Phyllis has been trying to be strong and has encouraged him to keep working at winning Victoria back. All that changes on Wednesday’s Y&R.

Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps for Wednesday say an angry Billy marches out of work and heads to Crimson Lights, where he runs into Phyllis. Billy tells Phyllis he’s frustrated and says that his hopes of getting Victoria back seem dead. Phyllis tells him not to waste his time on someone who doesn’t want him around. Phyllis goes home alone, but things escalate later.

Billy And Phyllis Hook Up

Other Young and the Restless spoilers say Phyllis accidentally left behind her phone at Crimson Lights. Billy grabs it up and comes by Phyllis’ place to return it to her. Phyllis fixes them some coffee, and she and Billy talk about wanting some consistency in their personal lives. Billy almost leaves without doing anything naughty, but then he snaps and pounces on Phyllis.

On Wednesday, Young and the Restless spoilers say Billy grabs up Phyllis in a passionate kiss, and they rip each other’s clothes off. They don’t even make it to the bedroom and wind up naked on the couch. Billy hooks up with Phyllis because Victoria rejected him twice in two days. Little does Billy know, he messed up in a big way because Victoria does want him back.

Victoria Wants Billy, He’s Naked With Someone Else

Young and The Restless spoilers from Soap Central promise Victoria is stressed out because the family drama is preventing her from getting back with Billy. On Wednesday’s Y&R, Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) stops by for a chat with Victoria, and she admits to her mom that she’s having second thoughts about Billy. Nikki asks if Victoria wants to reconcile.

Young and The Restless spoilers say Victoria affirms and says on Wednesday, “Yes, I want Billy back,” at the same time he’s getting sweaty with Phyllis. Is there any coming back from this? Billy has been patient for a long time, so his frustration is understandable, but where does this leave Philly and Villy? If Victoria tells Billy she wants him back, it seems likely he’d dump Phyllis in a heartbeat.

On Wed #YR Billy and Phyllis aren't wasting any time. Is it fate or a fatal mistake? pic.twitter.com/ZurqFqbLP8 — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) April 18, 2017

Will Phyllis fight to keep Billy or promise to never reveal they hooked up so he can get what he wants – another shot with Victoria? Fans will find out soon enough, according to the latest Young and The Restless spoilers.

