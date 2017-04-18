‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Ashley Goes After Ravi, Scott Dates Sharon, Adam’s Return Possible?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the upcoming week promise a lot of hook ups and rekindled romances. Some people will find themselves drawn to former flames. Ashley will make a move to raise Ravi’s hopes. Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) rejection will drive Billy (Jason Thompson) to seek comfort from Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Scott (Daniel Hall) will find themselves entangled in a messy love triangle.

Villy’s Downward Spiral

Billy and Victoria are not going back together. Victoria has a sudden outburst when Billy keeps on pestering her about Victor (Eric Braeden). The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that an irked Victoria will tell Billy to stop hounding her with questions. Amidst Billy’s interrogation, Victoria will voice out that she would have to be insane if she decides to give their relationship another chance.

This blunt retort pushes Billy to seek out Phyllis. For him, there seems to be no hope for a reconciliation. It just so happens that the make out session with Scott is not a big deal. Scott and Phyllis decided that being lovers is not a very good idea. With no hard feelings between them, Phyllis is open to relationships.

The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Billy will drop by Phyllis’ place after seeing her phone lying around at Crimson Lights. One thing leads to another and there’s bound to be a lot of heat between these two. While Billy thinks his relationship with Victoria is beyond repair, spoilers suggest that Victoria will feel the need to apologize for her cruel words.

Ashley’s Hook Ups

The Young and the Restless spoilers for this week hint Ashley (Eileen Davidson) will try hooking up with (Abhi Sinha). It seems that the lady is still unable to make up her mind about boy toy Ravi.

Traci (Beth Maitland) will meet Ashley in New York. While the two are catching up, Ravi will drop by. Right after the geek exits with a promise of receiving Traci’s latest novel, Traci points out that Ashley seems attracted to Ravi. The Young and the Restless spoiler suggest that Traci will encourage Ashley to have fun. Ashley will casually inform Traci that she is heading out with Ravi.

While some fans are excited to see where this hookup is headed, shippers of the couple are bound for disappointment. Ashley and Ravi will not be each other’s happily ever after. Prior The Young and the Restless spoilers teased Ashley will find date a handsome stranger who sports a beard.

Unexpected Encounters

Scott and Phyllis are clear on one thing – they should stay friends. Scott will also mention that he has his eyes on someone else and this person could be Sharon. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Scott will ask Sharon to go out with him. The chemistry between the two is just too good that no one can stop them from going together to watch a movie even an awkward encounter.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Scott and Sharon will run into Mariah and Kevin while out on a date. Mariah is trying to cheer up Kevin. It appears that Mariah could become a bigger distraction than he expected.

Adam’s Return

Now that everything is out in the open, the door is open for Adam’s return. Michael Muhney could still return to play the role although there are differing opinions on this matter. There is still no concrete word on whether Adam Newman will make a comeback in The Young and the Restless or not. However, Y&R is trying to resolve loose ends involving his character.

On yesterday’s #YR, Faith and Victor have a moment. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/aowqfWL7jy pic.twitter.com/66FRgUDQWO — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 15, 2017

Victor decided to leave town and he might do some digging. Given his role in Adam’s death, Victor needs one redeeming quality and bringing Adam back could be the key. The Young and the Restless spoilers have been hinting that Adam will return to Genoa City although it’s still unclear if this would happen soon.

TODAY: Abby tells Victoria her exciting news… pic.twitter.com/kfDgwMnyZ3 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 18, 2017

