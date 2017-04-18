Katy Perry’s New Album Name Revealed?

Has Katy Perry finally released the name for her long-awaited upcoming album? A recent Instagram post from the singer certainly makes it seem so, and a few sharp-eyed KatyCats have already adopted the name as confirmed.

Just yesterday, the Inquisitr published a report on an Instagram post made by Katy Perry on Saturday morning. The main purpose of the post, as far as most people could see, was to show off Perry’s intense new hair style, which was extremely short, bleached peroxide-blonde, and caused many commenters to say she now looks like Justin Bieber.

Katy’s bold fashion statement is not the only thing interesting about the post, though. It seems like Perry might have also been subtly hinting at the name of her upcoming album in the post, too. Before reading on, see if you can spot it in the post, embedded below.

Thank Goddess ✨???????? ????@janellshirtcliff A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 14, 2017 at 7:05pm PDT

In case you didn’t notice, Katy Perry’s tank top in the photo is embossed with bedazzled silver letters reading “Goddess.” The caption Perry entered to accompany the stunning sunrise snap reads “Thank Goddess” followed by a few emojis and a shout-out to the Instagram account of the photographer who took Katy’s photo.

The fact that the word “Goddess” (which is capitalized as a proper noun in both cases, mind you) is used twice shows that it has some meaning. It is not as if “Goddess” is Perry’s catchphrase and the post really makes it seem that she is trying to make it one.

In fact, the name seems even more likely because it is very consistent with Katy Perry’s public image. Especially during the last few years of her career, Katy Perry has been pushing to become an icon of female empowerment. In terms of her music, this might have started all the way back with her breakout single “I Kissed a Girl,” which demonstrated Katy Perry would just express herself without caring what anyone else thinks. It could be argued that the mindset shone through most strongly in Perry’s 2013 single “Roar,” which expressed her freedom and self-empowerdness. It was also strongly apparent in Katy’s 2016 “Rise,” a song about victory and rising above. Katy Perry even said in a 2015 interview with FOX that she is “all about female empowerment and uplifting people’s spirits.”

For an artist that is so dedicated to empowering and uplifting both herself and others, “Goddess” would seem to be a very appropriate name for an album.

It is also fairly consistent with Katy Perry’s past album names. Ever since her debut pop album One of the Boys hit shelves back in 2008, Perry’s album titles have gotten shorter and shorter. The name of her last album, released in 2013, only consisted of one word: Prism. It seems her upcoming album will continue that trend of one-word album names.

It would be no surprise if Katy Perry was incorporating a subtle message into her photos, as hidden messages seem to be kind of her thing lately. Bustle noted that the outfit Perry wore to the Grammys in February was absolutely packed with obscure political undertones, and the song she performed during the show, Chained to the Rhythm, contained still more concealed significance.

Some of the commenters on Katy Perry’s Saturday morning Instagram post caught on to “Goddess” being a probable album name.

“It’s a powerful image, you’re so goddess-like yourself and look beautiful, and full of light!” wrote Katyperry_was_here.

Others were offended Katy Perry would use such a spiritual name as a part of her clearly commercial empire.

“Why have you turned your back on God? Thank Goddess??? Really? You were raised to worship the one and only true God. The savior Jesus….praying 4 u,” said Alisabowie.

What do you think of the potential album name? Make yourself heard in the comments section below!

[Featured image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]