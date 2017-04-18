WWE Rumors: Top Two Superstars Who Could Be Money In the Bank 2017 Match Winner For Future Title Shot Revealed

There are two WWE superstars currently topping the list for possible Money in the Bank 2017 ladder match winners later this year which could indicate they’re in line to become champions soon. As fans know, the winner of this special ladder match gets a contract for a championship match anywhere and at any time within one year of their win. The big event is still several months away, but there are already betting odds listed out for who the favorites are to capture the “MITB” briefcase and only a few stars lead all contenders.

As Heavy recently reported, the Money in the Bank pay-per-view this year is going to be a SmackDown Live exclusive WWE pay-per-view event. With that in mind, it means that the list of favorites to win MITB consists only of stars from the “blue brand” who could win the big match. In past editions of the match, there have been anywhere from five to seven competitors scrambling to set up a ladder in the middle of the ring and climb to get the briefcase down. It’s currently unknown how many superstars will be in this year’s match or what the format will be.

However, according to WWE Leaks, the Kambi oddsmakers recently published odds for at least 16 different WWE superstars who could win the Monday in the Bank ladder match. Topping the list was “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin with 6 to 4 odds to win. Of the choices, Corbin makes plenty of sense as he fits the mold of many of the previous winners of the historic WWE match.

Corbin is a heel and WWE seems to love it when the bad guy can take advantage of a champion, whether it’s right after they were destroyed in another match, or by using a sneak attack and knocking them out with the briefcase. Corbin is also a former winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, so he could add MITB briefcase winner to his list of career accolades. It isn’t too far-fetched to believe he could be a first-time winner of the match this year.

However, many fans will be pleased to learn that the newest SmackDown Live call-up from WWE NXT is the second-overall favorite to win the big match. “The King of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura has 2 to 1 odds to win the match, and according to the report, has been the guy that early bettors are backing to win it.

If Nakamura were to win MITB, he’d be the second-straight “babyface” to win the match as Dean Ambrose was the most recent winner. Fans will remember that Ambrose cashed in the briefcase that same night, taking the WWE title away from Seth Rollins right after he defeated Roman Reigns for it.

Trailing Corbin and Nakamura are Kevin Owens (5 to 2), AJ Styles (4 to 1), Sami Zayn (6 to 1), Rusev (8 to 1), and then a tie between John Cena and Randy Orton (10 to 1). Other names on the list include Mojo Rawley, Dolph Ziggler, Kane, Zack Ryder, and yes, Jinder Mahal. Clearly, these five superstars are major longshots at this point to win the match, especially Kane who is involved in running for political office rather than worrying about WWE matches.

Other former winners of Money in the Bank have included Sheamus, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, CM Punk, John Cena, and Edge. There have only been a few winners who captured the briefcase and then failed to “cash it in” to win the title. The two superstars who have that distinction so far are former WWE superstar Damien Sandow and current star John Cena. Cena failed to successfully cash it in on then-champion CM Punk while Sandow failed to cash it in on then-champion Cena.

In the past, the event had been contested as its own special match during WrestleMania but has also been the centerpiece for its own pay-per-view. There have also been some editions of the MITB match where the championship belt itself was hanging over the ring rather than the briefcase. So it should be interesting to see which sort of match this will be for the SmackDownLive roster.

WWE’s Money in the Bank 2017 pay-per-view is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 18the at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Which WWE superstar will win the latest installment of the big match: Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, or someone else?

