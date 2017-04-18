Infowars’ Alex Jones In Custody Battle, Ex-Wife Says “Not Stable” Alex Even Discusses J-Lo’s Rape On Air

Infowars’ Alex Jones may be known as the face of numerous conspiracy theories, but he is now getting publicity of a very different kind as he is engaged in a custody battle with his wife, Kelly Jones, who believes that he is not at all fit to be a father. Most people will be familiar with the name Alex Jones even if they know very little about Infowars, as Alex Jones has bandied about many conspiracy theories through the years and has a very distinct temperament when it comes to discussing his views on them.

Alex Jones is also known for engaging in rants, one of which saw him calling California’s Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff a “fairy, hopping around,” as Think Progress reported. After saying this, Alex then engaged in numerous expletives aimed at Schiff and ended his rant by saying “Fill your hand,” which is a direct reference to a film called True Grit in which John Wayne spoke these words right before he was about to shoot someone.

After Alex Jones exploded at Adam Schiff, he assured all that he was not truly threatening “violence against Mr. Schiff.” Jones explained that he was speaking metaphorically, not literally, and that his words were not meant to be taken as an actual threat or intimidation.

“When I say, ‘I’m going to kick your ass,’ it’s the infowar. I say every day we’re going to destroy you with the truth.”

Alex Jones’s lawyer, Randall Wilhite, concurs with Jones and insists that his client is not at all in real life as he appears to be when he is working and on air.

“He’s playing a character. He is a performance artist.”

However, the explanations of Randall Wilhite and Alex Jones have not been enough to dissuade Jones’s estranged wife from her belief that he is unhinged. The Independent reports that Kelly Jones is particularly concerned about the fact that Jones is using his alleged “performance artist” character in front of his children when he broadcasts and that they have been subjected to language that she believes children should not hear, such as discussions about J-Lo being raped. Latina report that Alex once criticized Jennifer Lopez and said, “Why don’t you go to Somalia for five minutes, lady? You’ll get gang-raped so fast it’ll make your head spin.”

“He’s not a stable person. He says he wants to break Alec Baldwin’s neck. He wants J-Lo to get raped. I’m concerned that he is engaged in felonious behavior, threatening a member of Congress. He broadcasts from home. The children are there, watching him broadcast.”

I LIVE IN NEW JERSEY & @realDonaldTrump IS RIGHT: MUSLIMS DID CELEBRATE ON 9/11 HERE! WE SAW IT! https://t.co/1SksZU9qlj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 26, 2015

Even though the judge handling the custody battle case between Alex and Kelly Jones has said that Infowars shouldn’t be involved in court in the custody case, a few pieces of footage from Alex Jones’s Infowars website have been allowed to be submitted to the court for evidence.

One unlikely fan of Alex Jones and Infowars is President Donald Trump. In 2015, Trump spoke about Jones’s reputation and called it “amazing” and insisted that he wouldn’t let Jones down. Donald Trump has been such a vocal supporter of Alex Jones that he has even taken some of his conspiracy theories and used them when he was citing facts, such as the time he made the erroneous claim that there may have been up to three million votes that were illegal in the 2016 US presidential election.

President Trump has also repeated his belief that in New Jersey after 9/11, there were thousands of Muslims cheering over the deaths of their fellow Americans. And while not all of these conspiracy theories that Trump supports were invented by Alex Jones, it is Jones who makes them more widely known.

Other conspiracy theories that Alex Jones has propagated over the years include claiming that the mass shooting at Sandy Hook was merely a hoax. He was also a proponent of the “Pizzagate” theory, and told listeners to investigate claims themselves that Hillary Clinton and her friends were the operators of a pedophilia ring from a pizza shop known as Comet Ping Pong.

What do you think of Alex Jones and his lawyer’s comments that he is just a performance artist and do you agree or disagree that his wife should have custody of their children?

[Featured Image by Ben Jackson/Getty Images]