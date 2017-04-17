Gigi Hadid Slams The Kardashians And Told Paps, ‘I’m No Kardashian!’

Don’t lump me in with the K sisters! Gigi Hadid slams the Kardashians and explains that she’s not one of them. In a report by TMZ, Gigi points out that her slim figure and abs are due to months of hard work at the gym and following a strict, yet healthy diet. The Kardashians, who are known for their ludicrous endorsement deals, signed a contract with Flat Tummy Tea to promote their brand.

However, Gigi Hadid slams the Kardashians after rumors erupted that she is also a customer of Flat Tummy Tea. While walking along New York City together with mom, Yolanda, and brother, Anwar, she tackled the question with a fierce resolve: “I’m no Kardashian.” She is one woman in a way different caliber. Way to go, Gigi!

Gigi Hadid insults the Kardashians for promoting Flat Tummy Tea

Is Flat Tummy Tea really effective? Definitely, says a Kardashian but according to Gigi, it’s a big NO. The 21-year-old model has been bombarded with similar questions this week after she was spotted showing off her enviable abs, “Are you taking Flat Tummy Tea?”

A paparazzi managed to get a hold of Gigi’s attention and swiftly asked the top question. Hadid nailed it when she said, “I’m no Kardashian.” The girl knows her stand and doesn’t want to pitted against the famous reality TV family. So, how did she stay fit and sexy? Her answer: I’m still 21. No tea was involved in helping her keep that slim body. With her comment, we are currently debating if Flat Tummy Tea results in miracle effects it claims to have.

Which side are you on? The Kardashians or Gigi Hadid?

The Kardashians have been an avid endorser of Flat Tummy Tea. In fact, several proofs of the tea’s wonders are posted on their Instagram page. One example is big sister Kourtney Kardashian and a snapshot of her oh-so-flat stomach while showcasing a sachet of the tea for the camera. The caption read, “#ad My tummy game plan? Simple. It’s me, plus @flattummytea and spring means time to step it up!! (P.S. It’s on sale today so go get you some!)”

#ad Doing a tummy makeover on @flattummytea and I’m feeling good on this stuff! It’s working so good so far, thanks Flat Tummy Tea???? (p.s. they have a sale going on today) A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 26, 2016 at 3:32pm PDT

Very, very tempting, Kourtney. We’re itching to get one, too. But Gigi Hadid slams the Kardashians after telling a pap that she doesn’t drink any of those herbal supplements. According to Zayn Malik’s girlfriend, she got her rock-hard abs after following an intense regimen of dieting and exercising.

Focusing more on cardio and boxing, Gigi told Vogue that she has a strong determination to get things done once she sets her mind to it.

“When you’re boxing, you get so into it mentally that you kind of forget that you’re working out. You always want more.”

Aside from hitting it at the gym, Hadid said a clean and healthy diet is also the key in working towards a fitness goal. And lastly, the runway model observes a workout schedule. Rob Piela, the owner of Gotham Gym and Gotham G-Box, has been Gigi’s trainer for two years already advises that “staying fit is all about consistency.” To keep you sane, treat yourself to a cheat day. A pizza or cheeseburger for one night is a great reminder that you should spare yourself some ample time of foodgasm.

That is Gigi’s style in achieving a stellar body. But, if you feel like working out isn’t your bestfriend—then you can always turn to the Flat Tummy Tea to help you with your body goals. Take, for instance, Kendall Jenner, who has also revealed that she’s a loyalist to the tea brand. Speaking to E! News, she said, “I usually start my day off with a cup of detox tea. I have like 12 cups a day.”

Jenner added that her usual snacks are apples as she maintains a “clean diet with loads of fruits, vegetable, and lean proteins.” Her beauty secret during fashion weeks: a good night’s sleep. Nothing beats a beauty sleep to keep that skin glowing!

[Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images]