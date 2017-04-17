Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton May Quit ‘The Voice’ As Rumors Suggest They Are Engaged

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton ready to part ways with the series that brought them together?

After falling in love on the set of The Voice Season 9 in late 2015, Gwen Stefani, 47, and Blake Shelton, 40, have reunited for The Voice Season 12 but according to a new report, the currently airing season could be their last.

While Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton haven’t yet announced any such news publicly, Radar Online claims the couple has experienced friction with their co-star Miley Cyrus, who replaced Stefani during Season 11 and will return later this year for Season 13.

“Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, [Gwen Stefani] definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her,” an on-set source revealed to Radar Online on April 14. “And, of course, since Gwen does not want to return, now Blake is considering throwing in the towel as well!”

Gwen Stefani and Miley Cyrus haven’t yet worked as coaches on the same season but at the end of last year, Blake Shelton starred alongside the “Wrecking Ball” singer. Meanwhile, show staple Adam Levine also appeared, as did Alicia Keys.

As Radar Online previously told fans, Miley Cyrus was allegedly involved in a feud with Adam Levine when she first joined the show last year and because of his closeness to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, his role on the show could be in jeopardy as well.

“Producers feel like it might be a domino effect,” the source said of Stefani and Shelton’s possible exit from the show.

In other Gwen Stefani news, rumors continue to swirl in regard to her potential engagement to Blake Shelton.

“[Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton] really want to settle down in Oklahoma and eventually make it their main residence. They both love the outdoors and being in nature, and Gwen is seriously thinking of raising her boys there,” an insider told Hollywood Life last month.

The insider continued on, claiming that if and when Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton do decide to get married, they will be doing so in Oklahoma, where Shelton owns a ranch.

“Blake and Gwen are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other,” a second source added. “They are happy with their current status of being boyfriend and girlfriend.”

As for a possible pregnancy, another report suggested Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had actually postponed their plans to get married after reportedly deciding to first conceive a child together.

“They’re trying to have a baby first,” an insider close to Gwen Stefani explained to Life & Style magazine in February. “That’s their main focus right now. She’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate.”

According to the report, Gwen Stefani attempted to welcome a child via in-vitro fertilization but ultimately chose to take a break from the sometimes painful process.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for her,” the source explained. “So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being.”

Gwen Stefani is already mom to three sons with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdsale, 10-year-old Kingston, 8-year-old Zuma and 3-year-old Apollo. Meanwhile, Shelton has not yet become a parent.

To see more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, don’t miss new episodes of The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

