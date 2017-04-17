Are Angelina Jolie’s Children Neglected? Brad Pitt Launches New Custody Battle Amid Marriage Rumors

Angelina Jolie’s children with Brad Pitt are torn apart again in a custody battle after reports emerged about an accident involving their eight-year-old daughter Vivienne.

Since news about it broke, the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split has become the talk of town especially after Allied actor was accused of being violent with his children in 2016, particularly 15-year-old Maddox.

While he has already been cleared of child abuse allegations as reported by TMZ in November, the incident proved that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids has become a sore spot in the divorce to the point that they would go to court in order to prevent one another from gaining custody.

Fortunately, a positive turn of events has led to the better communication relations between the two, resulting to the conclusion of the messy custody battle. But was it really the end?

According to a report from the Celebrity Insider, the court case on who should gain custody of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children might soon be launched anew as the 53-year-old Academy-award winner reacts to a rumored scary accident involving one of his kids with Jolie.

Based on the report, Brad is “furious” that Angelina is neglecting their children after reportedly their eight-year-old daughter Vivienne hurt her head in a wrought iron railing in Hyde Park in London. Citing an eyewitness, the outlet went on to describe what happened.

“Vivienne slumped against an iron railing and just sat there for almost 10 minutes before she finally stood up.”

The article also noted how Jolie was out of the country when a babysitter allowed the twins to ride a rental bike with eight-year-old Knox driving, something the warning label in the vehicle deemed unsafe.

“When Brad heard about all this, he was fit to be tied!” an insider allegedly close to the actor said of Angelina Jolie’s children.

“Those kids could have been hurt badly!”

The source continues to describe the custody situation between the former A-list Hollywood couple, saying that Angelina had made it difficult for Brad to talk with their children and spend time with them.

“Brad’s barely allowed to speak to his own children, then Angelina takes them halfway around the world — and this happens!”

At the time, Angelina Jolie had been called on to speak about refugee policy by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Refugee policy should be based on facts, not fear, writes Angelina Jolie https://t.co/hSTWPG4s0G #WithRefugees pic.twitter.com/VeeQfc7kvA — UNHCR United States (@UNHCRUSA) April 16, 2017

But while the explosive article seems convincing enough for some, there remains little information about what really transpire during the incident.

Aside from that, Celebrity Insider was only one of few websites that still has the news posted online, with more detailed description of the incident featured in the Quebec Telegram.

What is interesting in the QTelegram’s description of it is how they linked the alleged negligence incident involving Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children to the messy custody battle between the ex-couple.

According to the outlet, Pitt has “set up to enhance his image” in a bid “to rally public opinion in his battle to recover custody of his six children” through a communication war in the midst of rumors about Angelina’s revenge marriage.

For those who are only catching up to the gossip, the UN Ambassador was recently rumored to be preparing for her wedding to a “wealthy Brit.” The rumor has since been blown out of proportion with speculations linking marriage to her alleged acquisition of the popular Cecil B. DeMille estate in Los Angeles but was also debunked by fact checker Gossip Cop.

From the looks of things, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children have become victims of Hollywood gossip that pits their parents against each other especially after they have become the center of the marriage and—ultimately—their divorce. Since this is the case, it’s best to take all stories like this with a grain of salt.

