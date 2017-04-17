WWE Spoilers: The New Breed Of ‘Monday Night Raw’ Arrives – Can Anyone Stop Braun Strowman?

One week after the Superstar Shake-Up, Monday Night Raw is going to see a number of new names and so much more as Team Red heads for Payback. This will be the first episode since all of the switch-ups and it is going to be a Raw that is unlike anything the fans have seen in almost a full year. On top of that, new General Manager Kurt Angle has some big problems on his hands and that includes the immovable object known as Braun Strowman.

The official website of WWE has released their preview for this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, and things are looking very different. A few new storylines have started coming together, but how will all these new names and faces fit into the roster?

Is Braun Strowman unstoppable?

Last week on Raw, Braun Strowman made his gigantic presence known in a bigger fashion than he ever has before. He absolutely decimated Roman Reigns by beating him down, shoving him off of a loading dock, and even tipping over an ambulance that had the “Big Dog” inside of it.

Reigns appears to be out as he “recovers from multiple injuries,” but someone will have to try and contain Strowman. It will be interesting to see who Raw General Manager Kurt Angle has waiting to try their chance at stopping the monster.

Has Elias Samson “drifted” to Raw?

Last week, a strange person wandered out on stage during the eight-man tag team match which featured the Hardy Boyz and many others. That stranger happened to be Elias Samson who was known as “The Drifter” in NXT, but why was he showing up so randomly on Raw?

It will be interesting to see just what WWE has in store for Elias Samson and how far they will go with his “Drifter” gimmick. This would be a great way for him to remain a free agent, of sorts, and split his time between both brands.

Is Nia Jax in line for a Raw Women’s Title opportunity?

With Charlotte Flair heading to SmackDown Live, that is one less superstar to compete for the Raw Women’s Title currently held by Bayley. In the Superstar Shake-Up, though, Alexa Bliss and Mickie James became members of Team Red, but Nia Jax doesn’t seem to care.

She is looking to take out anyone that gets in her way and she will stop at nothing to get her hands on the championship.

Which Raw newcomers will “shake up” Team Red the most?

Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Kalisto, Bray Wyatt…there are 11 superstars who ended up heading to Raw last week in the Superstar Shake-Up, but who will make the biggest impact? This is going to be a fun time for wrestling fans as any of these superstars may jump right into the title picture and change the entire look of their division.

Will Seth Rollins and Samoa Joe settle their unfinished business?

At WrestleMania 33, Seth Rollins defeated Triple H, but his battle is just beginning and it may have become a much tougher road. Now, he has to deal with the man who put him out of action two months ago and Samoa Joe is ready to finish what he started.

Defeating the “King of Kings” on the grandest stage of all was a great accomplishment, but it may be even harder to get the best of the Samoan Submission Machine.

WrestleMania is typically the end of one year and the start of another, but there is a lot more that is different this time around. The Superstar Shake-Up has caused so much turmoil and excitement in WWE with superstars changing from Monday Night Raw to SmackDown Live or the other way around. Now, it is time to see which of the new stars will make the biggest impact and if any of them are brave enough to step up to Braun Strowman.

