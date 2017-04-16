Melania And Barron Moving To Washington D.C. This Summer, White House Confirms

It’s official – Melania and Barron Trump are trading in the penthouse for the White House and moving to Washington D.C. this summer. After months of controversy related to the additional security costs of the first family’s unorthodox living situation (Melania and Barron have remained ensconced in the luxury of Trump Tower in Manhattan since the inauguration), the First Lady and First Son with be living under the same roof as the POTUS again very soon, the White House confirms.

While it is unprecedented for a First Lady to forgo living at the White House with her presidential husband, the living arrangements were made public back in December, before Donald Trump was even sworn it. Since Donald’s unexpected November victory, Melania made it clear that keeping 11-year-old Barron enrolled in his posh private New York school was her priority number one. Now, that priority appears to be shifting to White House sleepovers.

As Fox News reports, Barron Trump is the first “first son” since the time of JFK back in the 1960’s. Then, John F. Kennedy was joined in the White House by his young wife, Jackie, and children John Jr. and Caroline. Since Donald Trump pulled off his upset Election Day win, much attention has been paid to Barron Trump, with some in the media apparently crossing the line with their opinions about the quiet youngest son of Donald Trump.

As AOL News reports, Rosie O’Donnell (no friend or supporter of Donald Trump and his family) raised eyebrows and ire when she publicly speculated that Barron Trump might have autism. The comedienne made her comments against Barron Trump on Twitter, following them up with video “evidence” that Barron showed classic autism signs.

“Barron Trump Autistic? if so – what an amazing opportunity to bring attention to the AUTISM epidemic.”

Many of her followers and critics quickly took Rosie to task for a tweet many called “inappropriate.”

In late January, Saturday Night Live writer Kate Rich infuriated Americans on both sides of the political aisle when she took to Twitter to quip her prediction that Barron Trump would be the nation’s “first home school shooter.” Few found Kate’s attack on Barron appropriate, with many deeming Rich’s “joke” to be a “bullying attack” on the elementary-aged First Son. (Ironically, Melania Trump has made combating cyber bullying part of her platform as First Lady.) Kate Rich would go on to be suspended from her prestigious SNL job, issue a public apology and even delete her Twitter temporarily.

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

Indeed, inappropriate attacks and bullying could be part of the reason the Melania Trump made the unusual choice to keep Barron in New York City and away from the prying eyes and wagging tongues (and keyboards) of Washington D.C. life.

It is being widely reported that in addition to moving herself and her son to Washington, Melania Trump is ready to take on a more prominent First Lady role after weeks spent largely hiding in the shadows and deferring to her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump.

“Mrs. Trump said on the campaign trail that she wanted to be a traditional first lady like Michelle Obama or Pat Nixon.”

Officially, Melania Trump has claimed that her delayed move to the White House is all about Barron’s stability and letting him finish out the current school year at his expensive and exclusive New York private school. However, now that the school year is about to come to a close, Melania and Barron are expected to become full-time residents of the capital city by the time summer is in full-swing.

According to White House historian and author Andrew Och, Melania’s decision to “unify” the first family is a very “smart move,” and one that hinges on generations of American tradition. Och claims that her decision to keep the POTUS’ son in New York isn’t even unprecedented, just on the “unusual” side.”

“Melania Trump bringing and unifying her family under one roof of the White House is a very smart move, and a very traditional move. The fact she was protecting (Barron) before this, by letting him finish out his school year, is not unprecedented. It is just a little bit unusual that they didn’t move into the White House immediately after the inauguration.”

In addition to unifying the first family by moving herself and her son to the White House, it’s possible that Melania Trump’s decision to downgrade her digs from her gold-plated penthouse to the traditional residence of the POTUS and his family will placate some complainers unhappy about the mounting security costs of keeping Barron and his mom safe in New York.

[Featured Image by Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Images]