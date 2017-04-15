‘Supernatural’ Stars Jared Padalecki And Jensen Ackles Find A Single Word Hilarious [Video]

Despite filming together for 12 Seasons, Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles still know how to have a good time while they are on set.

As hard as it might be to fathom, Supernatural is an American fantasy horror television series that has been around for more than a decade. Created by Eric Kripke, the very first episode of Supernatural premiered on September 13, 2005. That very first season of Supernatural concluded on May 4, 2006, after running 22 episodes.

For those who aren’t familiar with Supernatural, it is a series that follows the Winchester brothers, Sam (played by Jared Padalecki) and Dean (played by Jensen Ackles), who track down their father – John (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who is hunting a demon that killed their mother as well as Sam’s girlfriend. During their travels, Dean and Sam take on the task of continuing their family’s business – hunting demons.

Renewed for Season 12 which is currently airing on the CW, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have been filming for a pretty long time. Regardless of what a person is doing, doing that same thing for extended periods of time tends to get boring and redundant. For this reason, there is always going to be some concern that Jared and Jensen grow tired of their roles as Sam and Dean. Fortunately, however, the actors have pretty good chemistry when it comes to antics on set to keep themselves entertained.

According to Buddy TV, the outtakes of a recent episode from Season 12 of Supernatural titled “The Memory Remains” features Jared and Jensen unable to contain their laughter over a single word. The outtake was actually from the final scene of the episode and Supernatural fans can only wonder how many times Jensen and Jared had to shoot the scene given their inability to take a single word seriously. The two burst out into laughter and made joke after joke every single time they heard the word.

Just what was the word Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles couldn’t take seriously? None other than chupacabra. In this final scene, Dean and Sam call Mick in order to talk about the case only to be informed that Mr. Ketch is the one in charge now. Ketch, however, tries to explain to the boys that he isn’t thrilled about the arrangement either because he would rather be with their mother. At this point in time, Sam and Dean really have no idea what Ketch is talking about because they are unaware of his intimate relationship with their mother. Ketch quickly changes the subject in order to cover for himself by claiming he is headed to Mexico in order to hunt a chupacabra.

This is the moment where the entire scene and phone conversation falls apart. Jensen and Jared are unable to contain themselves because of the way David Haydn-Jones – the actor who plays Mr. Ketch – says the word chupacabra. Jensen and Jared proceed to laugh hysterically as they make joke after joke of his strange pronunciation of the word.

Buddy TV claims the most entertaining part of the entire outtake could be when they cut back to Mr. Ketch who seems less than thrilled – and maybe even a little sad – that Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have begun to tease him.

The next episode of Supernatural titled “The Future” airs on Thursday, April 27 on the CW. The promo trailer for the episode can be viewed below.

Will you be watching the few episodes remaining in Season 12 of the series? More importantly, what do you think about Jared and Jensen being unable to take the word chupacabra seriously?

