‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Deidre Hall Talks John And Marlena’s Reunion

Days Of Our Lives spoilers have teased the return of John Black for quite some time. In June 2016, it was reported that Drake Hogestyn fell out of a tree and suffered internal bleeding. After many months of recovering from his injuries, he is finally coming back to the NBC soap opera. Fans are anxious to see John and Marlena, also known as “Jarlena,” reunite. In an interview, actress Deidre Hall discussed the storyline and what it was like having Hogestyn back on set.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what to expect next week on the long-running soap opera.

To explain John’s absence on Days Of Our Lives, it was revealed that John had to leave Salem to work on a top-secret mission. Marlena misses her man and last week, she even had a fantasy about him. When he returns next week, she is going to be one happy woman.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Deidre Hall spoke about “Jarlena” reuniting. The actress explained that Marlena finds out about John’s return from a phone call. During the call, she is asked to meet him and of course, she dashes off. Marlena Evans arrives at a hotel room. Suddenly, the door swings open and there stands John Black after being away from his one true love for several months.

Ya know how Facebook shows you posts from years ago?? This was mine!! I hope you have a safe and uplifting holiday! -Deidre @nbcdays #TodayInSoapHistory #1994 A post shared by Deidre Hall (@deidrehall_official) on Dec 23, 2016 at 11:28am PST

Even though John is still on assignment, but he couldn’t be away from Marlena for another moment. First, “Jarlena” kisses, then they spend time catching up. Eventually, John and Marlena get intimate.

“You see the beginning of the romance and then the aftermath of the romance. It’s a moment in time. Marlena gets lifted out of her everyday life and swept up into the arms of the man she loves.”

Hall also teased Days Of Our Lives spoilers for what is coming up ahead for John and Marlena. Hogestyn’s character will be back on and off. Fans shouldn’t worry about this couple, though. It was confirmed by the publication that when John comes home permanently, they will be “solid.”

“We have so much more coming up that Ron [Carlivati, head writer] is writing. There’s some meaty stuff.”

As for how Drake handled being back at work after such a serious injury, Deidre said he had to take it slow. She also explained that because they have been co-stars for so many years, she felt it was her responsibility to keep an eye on him.

“He took it slowly when he came back and paced himself. He was very subdued and kind of eased his way into things again. And I kept my eyes on him all the time, because he’s my longtime co-star and I like to think that I can pick up on his emotions and physical cues.”

These days, Hogestyn is feeling better. Hall explained how she and everyone else could tell.

“He’s back in the makeup room telling baseball stories. So we know he’s completely back.”

As loyal fans of the show know, John and Marlena have been together on and off since 1986. They are considered to be one of the most iconic supercouples of Days Of Our Lives. In a perfect soap opera world, “Jarlena” would last for eternity. While other characters split up and reconcile or go their separate ways, fans expect John and Marlena to grow old together. Even those that don’t watch the series regularly have at least heard of the couple, especially after Marlena Evans’ well-publicized possession and John Black saving her when it seemed that all hope was lost. It was a crazy storyline, but one that will be remembered by viewers for decades.

Worth the wait! @nbcdays @drakehogestyn A post shared by Deidre Hall (@deidrehall_official) on Nov 9, 2016 at 2:32pm PST

In the magazine interview, Hall described her working relationship with Hogestyn.

“Working with Drake is like always having that same safety net. We know how we work. We work well together. We know what the audience likes. We understand shots, angles, and this and that. So it’s finding the romance in the moment and finding the fun in it and then just getting out there and playing.”

What do you think of what Deidre Hall had to say about Drake Hogestyn? Are you excited that John and Marlena will finally reunite on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Mitchell Haaseth/NBC]