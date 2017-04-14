‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Guilty Jax Faces Nelle Consequences, Arrested For Buying Kidney

General Hospital spoilers from the latest soap magazines say Jasper Jax (Ingo Rademacher) will face consequences for buying Nelle Hayes’ (Chloe Lanier) kidney from her shifty dad, Frank Benson, to save the life of Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy). Spoilers tease Jax will be arrested by the PCPD for the black-market deal.

Carly And Nelle Aren’t Mad At Jax

Viewers saw on recent General Hospital episodes that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) forgave Jax, but that doesn’t mean he’s off the hook. Jax hasn’t yet told Josslyn, who won’t be happy since she likes Nelle despite the reveal of Nelle scheming against her mom. Even Nelle doesn’t seem that mad at Jax.

When Jax confessed to Nelle, she didn’t want to believe it was him and not Carly, but he finally convinced her. Nelle was shell shocked, but when she comes to Carly’s house today, General Hospital spoilers say Nelle is still looking for forgiveness from Carly and doesn’t seem particularly angry at Jax.

Jax should have come to Nelle with an explanation, apology, and bag of tax-free cash. Just saying. #GH pic.twitter.com/yaBpbjK6S7 — Devon Akin (@DevonAkin85) April 14, 2017

Michael Blabs Jax’s Dirt to Sonny

However, General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central for next week say Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) confronts Jax, and it’s not about Jax sleeping with Carly. It’s about Nelle and the kidney. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) tells Sonny about Jax buying Nelle’s kidney, and Sonny is furious and storms out.

When Sonny blows up and leaves his house, General Hospital spoilers predict Michael wants to stop Sonny from revenge and calls up his bro Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) to warn him that Sonny is off the rails. This will be how Dante learns that Jax bought an illegal kidney to save their sister Josslyn.

Sonny Targets Jax For Revenge

General Hospital spoilers from TV Source promise Sonny plans to take revenge on Jax for wrecking his life because of Nelle’s plot plus sleeping with Carly. To that end, Sonny reaches out to Jason Morgan (Billy Miller), who helps Sonny by getting some information. Jason might rustle up proof of the kidney deal to help Sonny.

Other General Hospital spoilers from TV Source say Carly and Jax are interrupted in an intimate moment, and it seems like the interruption is karma knocking at the door for Jax. Dante seems to be karma personified in this case, and he’s there on behalf of the PCPD, and things won’t be pleasant for Jax.

#GH Today Fri 4/14: An enraged Sonny confides to Michael “I’m thinking I’m gonna kill somebody” Can Michael talk him out of seeking revenge? pic.twitter.com/SGwKIbnGVY — Laura H (@pmekame) April 14, 2017

Jax Faces Guilt And Jail

General Hospital spoilers say Dante arrests Jax, who submits to the cops since he feels horribly guilty. If only Jax had written Nelle a big check to pay her to skip town to ease his conscience. He’s rich and owes her Josslyn’s life, so it’s too bad Jax didn’t try to pay Nelle off when he had the chance. Carly feels betrayed over Dante, Jason, and Michael feeding Sonny’s rage.

Other recent General Hospital spoilers promise Dante calls in Nelle to make a statement, but Nelle has no independent proof — just what Jax showed her. But there’s also the fact that Nelle is eager to make amends to Carly, so she might not give the cops any ammunition. Nelle knows Carly and Jax are coupled, so her silence could be a peace offering.

Will The Charges Against Jax Stick?

Jax can afford the best legal representation, and Nelle is unlikely to be cooperative, according to General Hospital spoilers, so it doesn’t seem likely that anything will happen to him. The Port Charles cops might not even have jurisdiction, and since Nelle is the injured party, if she declines to press charges, the PCPD is hosed.

When Jax goes free, General Hospital spoilers say Sonny will be furious. These events begin on today’s General Hospital and run through the end of the month. But given the confirmation that Ingo Rademacher is already gone from GH, it seems that Jax will evade justice thanks to Nelle and will slip out of town for now.

Murder's on everyone's mind today, but who is thinking of killing whom? #GH pic.twitter.com/47daTCzJAK — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 14, 2017

