Sharna Burgess As ‘The Bachelorette’: ‘DWTS’ Pro Eyes Ultimate Reality Gig

Sharna Burgess is making it clear that she is 100 percent single and ready to mingle, despite the constant rumors about her relationship with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Bonner Bolton. In a Facebook Live interview with Entertainment Tonight, Burgess revealed that she is so single that she would consider a starring role on The Bachelorette.

“Yeah! Sure, why not?” Sharna said when asked is she would ever sign on to ABC’s long-running reality dating show. “Who doesn’t want a bunch of beautiful men all pining for your attention? I would love to!”

In the same interview, Burgess downplayed rumors that she is romantically involved with Bolton, the pro bill rider she is paired with this season on Dancing with the Stars.

“I’m just not that girl,” Sharna said. “I’m a professional before all of it. We by no means are out there trying to make this a romantic thing.”

So much strength and vulnerability at the same time. Never a prouder moment with you @bonner_bolton, and what an honor to be able to tell your story for you and with you. Thank you for trusting me, and for inspiring millions of people that are struggling through injuries, loss or pain of any kind, you've given people a reason to hold on to hope. ❤ A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

Burgess said her main goal with Bonner has nothing to do with a dating game. Sharna said she just wants to teach her celebrity partner how to move better with his injuries and feel stronger and more confident. Bolton was bucked from a bull last year and was temporarily paralyzed before having life-saving surgery.

“That really is one of our biggest challenges right now, is that he doesn’t have the trust and confidence in his body to be able to push it further and move it faster and harder,” Sharna said.

All smiles all day ???? A post shared by Sharna Burgess (@sharnaburgess) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

Sharna did not confirm if ABC has ever approached her about headlining The Bachelorette, but it would be a first if they did. While several stars from The Bachelor have gone on to compete on DWTS, including Jake Pavelka, Sean Lowe, Chris Soules, and current contestant Nick Viall, never before has a DWTS alum starred on The Bachelor franchise. The only celebrity ever to headline the ABC franchise was actor Charlie McConnell, and that was before Bachelor producers started using a recycled contestant format.

Sharna Burgess isn’t the first DWTS pro to express an interest in being The Bachelorette. A few years ago, two-time mirrorball champ Cheryl Burke told People magazine she would love to star on the ABC dating show.

“My dating record hasn’t been great the past couple of years so if I have a chance to go on [‘The Bachelorette’] I will,” Cheryl said at the time. “It would be fun to have a pool of guys around you and getting to know someone. I think if I had people setting me up with different guys I think it would be easier for me to meet someone to date.”

Signing Sharna Burgess as The Bachelorette would be the ultimate reality TV crossover, but Dancing fans shouldn’t hold their breath waiting for it to happen. Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss and his team are notorious for recycling contestants in order to fill the lead role. In other words, unless Sharna signs on to compete for the heart of the next Bachelor and fails miserably, she probably won’t be cast as The Bachelorette.

Even without the rose-filled reality gig, Sharna Burgess has plenty of things to keep her busy. Burgess told ET she would love to make a return to Broadway (she performed on the Great White Way back in 2009), especially in the musical Chicago.

“I was singing up until my mid-teen years and then it dropped off for a little while,” Burgess revealed. “I’ve always sort of kept up with it but have since been doing it a lot more seeing as musical movies are coming back. I want to brush up on all my skills so I can hopefully have an opportunity in that world.”

While fans would love to see Sharna Burgess find love as The Bachelorette (suggested tagline: “Will you accept this rumba?”), with a history like that, it sounds like a Sharna could be a future candidate on The Voice, instead.

Take a look at the video below to see Sharna Burgess talking about DWTS and The Bachelorette.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]