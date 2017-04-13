Carole Radziwill Obsessed With Politics On ‘RHONY’: Claims She Knows More Than Co-Stars

Carole Radziwill is currently on The Real Housewives of New York, and she just lets the production film her everyday life with Adam Kenworthy. Sometimes her storyline is about adopting cats, and other times she’s at a party with her co-stars, hanging out with Bethenny Frankel or mocking the way Ramona Singer pronounces reggae. But on this season of The Real Housewives of New York, Carole found herself caught in a presidential election, and she felt very comfortable talking about Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

According to a new Bustle report, Carole Radziwill has enjoyed talking about politics on the show, because this is a topic that she knows very well. As this Real Housewives of New York star explains, she worked as a journalist for ABC News for years and was very passionate about the election. Since they started filming prior to the election, the results will be shown on the show, and one can imagine that Carole will be angry and devastated.

“Three weeks before the election we started filming,” Carole Radziwill explained to Bustle about why politics played such a huge part of her storyline on this season of The Real Housewives of New York.

During this time, Radziwill was using Twitter to share her thoughts about the candidates. She would get into heated arguments with her Twitter followers because she was so passionate about supporting Clinton. Carole Radziwill would put down Trump because she was convinced that he would lose the election.

“I thought, like most of the country, if not the world, that there’s no way that we could elect this man who seemed very clearly unfit for the job — and it was debatable whether he even really wanted the job,” Carole Radziwill explained to Bustle, adding, “I thought, I’m talking about this and it’s going to kind of be irrelevant because six months from now the country is going to have moved on. We’ll be in a better place.”

Why did Carole Radziwill talk so much about Trump on Twitter and on The Real Housewives of New York? As it turns out, this is something she’s passionate about, and she loved that the ladies could talk about something other than Thomas D’Agostino’s cheating last year and about how Luann dislikes her relationship with Adam Kenworthy. Rather than talk about drama, Carole Radziwill felt awesome about discussing real-life issues rather than petty issues.

“I’m sure Bravo would have liked nothing more than for me to come into every situation and talk about the guest list at Luann’s wedding or who Ramona was dating or my boyfriend. But I wasn’t talking about that and they said, ‘OK. This is reality and this is what you’re talking about,'” Radziwill explained about what happened on The Real Housewives of New York, revealing that she actually felt awesome talking about politics.

“It was really the first time on the show that I came with a really distinct point of view about something that I knew a lot about that the other women didn’t know that much about,” Carole pointed out, adding, “So there was a little bit a drama insofar as they didn’t want to listen to it.”

When Carole Radziwill started talking about politics with her co-stars, some of them were extremely offended. Ramona Singer felt attacked by Carole, who kept hinting that she was more informed than Singer. It will be interesting to see how these ladies react to the election results, which will be shared later this season.

