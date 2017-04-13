WWE Rumors: After The ‘Superstar Shakeup’ And Fan Petition, Braun Strowman Is Set For A Huge Push

The WWE network is going through a period of evolution, and this week’s events have made Braun Strowman’s future a lot clearer. As previously reported in the Inquisitr, WrestleMania 33 saw the passing of the WWE torch to a new generation of stars. WrestleMania victories by Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, over The Undertaker, Shane McMahon and Triple H respectively, effectively put the WWE’s future into the hands of relatively new faces. In a sense those victories were just the beginning. On the post-WrestleMania edition of Monday Night Raw, Vince McMahon surprised us by announcing the WWE’s “superstar shakeup.”

Many in the WWE universe will remember that Braun Strowman got caught up in the WrestleMania build up between Roman Reigns and The Undertaker. Strowman and the Taker went eyeball to eyeball, until Strowman went slinking out of the squared-circle. Many wondered if that segment was the first move to setup Braun Strowman vs. The Undertaker at a future PPV event. The Undertaker’s retirement at WrestleMania 33 appears to have killed that buzz, but where does that leave Strowman?

Most people would agree that when the WWE makes major changes, they tend to draw things out to establish new feuds and rivalries over a period of weeks and months. The “superstar shakeup” has largely been delivered after this week’s Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live editions. Plenty of high-profile superstars have moved brands, but the shakeup is just as interesting for what was left untouched.

Strowman’s face off with the Undertaker could have been a signal, that “The Monster Amongst Men” was set to replace the Taker on SmackDown. That didn’t happen, and this week showed that Strowman is set for a huge push by the WWE network. No WWE fan will have missed Strowman laying out Roman Reigns, and then turning over an ambulance with Reigns inside.

Braun Strowman Petition Backfires As Huge Feud Develops With Roman Reigns

The WWE network have been building Braun Strowman for some time. Around the turn of the year we saw Strowman chasing Sami Zayn around the arena for weeks before actually facing him in the ring. That encounter finished with Strowman attacking Zayn whilst he was passed out on a stretcher. This week’s Raw saw Strowman dish out some of the same to WWE anti-hero Roman Reigns.

As Give Me Sport reports, Strowman interrupted Reigns during an interview. To the delight of those watching the “Big Dog” was “thrown around like a rag doll.” Strowman attacked Reigns whilst he was on a stretcher receiving medical attention, and eventually overturned an ambulance with Reigns inside. WWE fan Jennifer Kuchler was so upset by the segment that she started a petition demanding that Strowman be sacked. Jennifer later withdrew the petition after speaking to someone from the WWE, who presumably explained that this is wrestling entertainment, not real life.

Whilst the Braun Strowman petition got plenty of news coverage, only 2300 members of the WWE universe signed the petition. What the segment does show is that the WWE has major plans for Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns is right at the center of them. We were teased with a major feud between Reigns and Strowman on the run up to WrestleMania 33, but you can be sure that this feud will form a major part of Monday Night Raw’s programming as we build towards the 2017 SummerSlam.

SummerSlam is the WWE’s second most important PPV event after WrestleMania, and it seems Strowman will have a huge role to play. It would not be surprising to see Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman in a championship match at SummerSlam. Monday’s segment between Reigns and Strowman is the biggest, and most spectacular, promo that WWE have run for a number of years. They will not waste that build up on a minor feud. This one is set for a full-blown heel vs face feud that will run for a long time, perhaps all the way to WrestleMania 34.

Fasten your seatbelts, Braun Strowman is going to provide us with a very bumpy ride, a ride that will see him propelled to the very top tier of WWE wrestling. As reported in SportsKeeda, we won’t be seeing Brock Lesnar on Raw for some time, so the dustup between Reigns and Strowman will effectively decide who will take on Lesnar for the Universal title, presumably at this year’s SummerSlam.

[Featured Image by WWE]