‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami And EJ To Return To Salem?

Days of Our Lives spoilers are running wild about fan favorite characters Sami Brady and EJ DiMera possibly returning to the NBC soap opera. The characters, previously played by Alison Sweeney and James Scott, departed the show back in 2014 after EJ was seemingly killed by one of Clyde Weston’s thugs. However, the show has hinted that an EJ return is entirely possible.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Days of Our Lives may be seeking a huge ratings boost by attempting to bring Sami and EJ back to Salem. The soap has lost so many fan favorite characters and actors in the past few years that it’s nearly unrecognizable to many wayward viewers.

Since 2014 characters such as EJ DiMera, Bo Brady, Will Horton, and Dr. Daniel Jonas have all been shockingly killed off. In addition, fan favorite actresses like Kate Mansi (ex-Abigail Deveraux), Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa Donovan), Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami Brady), and Arianne Zucker (soon-to-be ex-Nicole Walker) have all decided to leave the Days of Our Lives behind them for other projects. This has left fans upset by the constant casting changes, and wanting the soap to find a way to bring back some of it’s biggest and best characters.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, when EJ DiMera died, the circumstances surrounding his death were odd to say the least. While his body was in the morgue, his sister Kristen DiMera injected him with a mystery substance. Nothing more was ever said about the event. However, when Sami returned for a visit a year later, she shockingly found clues that seemed to hint that EJ was alive somewhere. However, since Sami’s departure from Salem fans haven’t heard anything more about the subject.

Recently, an audition video surfaced online that sparked rumors of Days of Our Lives recasting the role of EJ DiMera. In the video, an actor is seen reading an old scene between EJ and his brother Chad DiMera. It seems that the soap may be toying with the idea of bringing EJ back through a recast, as it seems that James Scott is not interested in reprising the role.

As for Alison Sweeney returning as Sami Brady, the actress has said that she would stop in for small stints here and there. So far, she’s only returned one time to help celebrate the show’s 50th anniversary. However, if EJ were alive, Sweeney may return to reprise the role of Sami for a bit, which would have viewers tuning in for sure.

Meanwhile, it’s already been revealed that Days of Our Lives‘ current villain, Deimos Kiriakis, is leaving Salem in the near future, and there is room for a new big bad in Salem. Since the DiMera family is usually the one causing trouble, bringing EJ back in the near future would make for a very interesting storyline. Of course, the show would have a lot of explaining to do about how EJ is still alive, where he’s been since his supposed death, and what he’s been doing in the years since he left Salem.

While fans can hope for a return by EJ DiMera and Sami Brady, only time will tell if the NBC soap can pull off bringing back two of the most beloved characters of all time. If DOOL can do it, viewership will likely soar at the news of Sami and EJ’s return.

What are your thoughts on the rumors that Sami Brady and EJ DiMera may be returning to Days of Our Lives? Do you want to seem them back in Salem?

[Featured Image by NBC Television Network]