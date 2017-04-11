‘The Young And The Restless’ Eileen Davidson Comments On Ravi Plot, Working With ‘Housewives’ Erika Girardi

The Young and the Restless star Eileen Davidson commented on the new Ravi storyline and what it was like to work with her fellow castmate on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on the soap opera. The actress also gave her take on Erik Braeden’s harsh book remarks.

Eileen Davidson stars on The Young and the Restless as her character Ashley Abbott as well as a cast member on Bravo’s hit series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The actress spoke with Too Fab after she filmed the Season 7 reunion for the reality show.

Eileen and Erika

The Young and the Restless star brought her fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member, Erika Girardi, onto her soap opera.

“As soon as she aired on the show in December, I called upstairs and said I’d love her to come back, but I don’t have that kind of power. They need to make sure it works in.”

Peter Bergman plays Davidson’s brother on the soap and said that Erika was “prepared, interesting, interested” and “so incredibly lovely to work with.”

Thank you for all your support this season. It does not go unnoticed. ❤️ A post shared by Erika Jayne (@theprettymess) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

Erika Girardi is apparently a big All My Children fan, and Peter Berman starred on the show.

“She was so nervous about it, basically working with one of her childhood icons, so that’s pretty cool.”

See behind the scenes of @theprettymess #yr debut! Tonight on #rhobh???????????? A post shared by Eileen Davidson (@eileendavidsonofficial) on Mar 28, 2017 at 4:00pm PDT

Ashley and Ravi’s storyline

The longtime soap opera star was asked about her latest storyline involving a potential romance with Ravi (Abhi Sinha).

“…it gets confusing to me because it’s not like this romantic love story. It’s more of like this is bizarre…I’m talking It’s more of like this is bizarre…I’m talking for Ashley…that I’m feeling this way about this person, and I really shouldn’t be.”

Seems like I’m at the opera a lot lately. #rhobh #YR A post shared by Eileen Davidson (@eileendavidsonofficial) on Mar 14, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Eileen said that this was a storyline she hasn’t covered yet in her years starring on soap operas and that she was excited to explore this side of herself as an actress.

“This is kind of crazy, I don’t understand it, and it’s kind of a very compelling thing for me to explore as an actress because it’s actually playing something I’ve never played before. I’ve definitely worked with younger men, but it’s just in a whole different kind of… He’s subordinate, he works for me, it’s just a trip, but I’m really enjoying the journey, and I don’t know really where it’s gonna go, but I like being in the middle of it anyway. I’ve definitely worked with younger men, but it’s just in a whole different kind of… He’s subordinate, he works for me, it’s just a trip, but I’m really enjoying the journey, and I don’t know really where it’s gonna go, but I like being in the middle of it anyway.”

The Young and the Restless star hinted that there was an exciting storyline coming for the entire Abbot family involving their mother.

The Real Housewives

Eileen commented that she wasn’t sure if Bravo would ever feature scenes of her with her Young and the Restless cast. The reality star said she didn’t even know if she would be asked back on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills next season.

“You never know how you’re gonna feel about it, what’s gonna happen in your life, if you really wanna go back. It’s an emotional rollercoaster, and you kind of have to weigh these things every time you re-enter the whole game.”

Spectrum customers may lose Bravo! Call 844-55-DELIVER and go to DeliverMyShows.com to keep watching #rhobh and other great shows. #DeliverMyShows A post shared by Eileen Davidson (@eileendavidsonofficial) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:48am PST

Fighting with Eric Braeden

During her interview, Davidson was asked how she felt about the comments that Eric Braeden made in his book, saying the two fought a lot in real life. Meanwhile, Eileen didn’t even know that he had said what he said in his book, but she did admit to arguing a lot with him.

The Young and the Restless star said that they were both very opinionated people and that sometimes their opinions wouldn’t necessarily mesh well together.

At my BOOKSIGNING with TATI, my eldest granddaughter! pic.twitter.com/a6uGBV5iqH — Eric Braeden (@EBraeden) April 1, 2017

Nevertheless, Eileen said that she had nothing but respect for Braeden and the work they have done together over the years.

“We’ve done great stuff together.”

What do you think about Ashley Abbot’s new storyline with Ravi? Comment in the section below!

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Stringer/Getty Images]