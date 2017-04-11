Kathryn Dennis Addresses Rehab Stint On ‘Southern Charm’ Season 4

Kathryn Dennis was confronted about her 2016 stint in rehab during a scene from last night’s episode of Southern Charm Season 4.

Following shocking allegations claiming Dennis has been refusing to take court-ordered drug tests, the reality star sat down with co-star Danni Baird, who wanted to know about her stay in a Southern California treatment center — and the custody battle between Dennis, 24, and her former boyfriend Thomas Ravenel, 54.

“I’m so proud of you,” Baird told Dennis, as revealed by the Daily Mail on April 10.

As the outlet revealed, Kathryn Dennis checked herself into a treatment center in Malibu, California, last June after a drug test reportedly determined she had amphetamine, marijuana, crack and/or cocaine and methadone in her system.

Kathryn Dennis denied failing a drug test during the Southern Charm Season 3 reunion special last year after her co-star, Landon Clements, accused her of doing so. However, during the Season 4 premiere, it was confirmed that Kathryn Dennis had failed the test and went to rehab a short time later.

Kathryn Dennis and Landon Clements were at odds for the majority of Season 3 due to Dennis’ belief that something may have been going on between Clements and Ravenel. Although the relationship was denied at the time, Ravenel and Clements appeared to be interested in taking their relationship to the next level in the Southern Charm Season 4 trailer.

Meanwhile, Kathryn Dennis appears to be single at the moment as her former boyfriend continues to act as their children’s primary custodian.

As fans of Southern Charm will recall, Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel first hooked up during the series’ first season and months after the series wrapped, they welcomed their first child together, Kensington, 3. Two years later, the couple welcomed a second child, son St. Julian, 1.

Although the Daily Mail said that Kathryn Dennis hadn’t seen her children since leaving rehab, she did spend time with them over the holidays and shared a couple of photos on her Instagram page at the time. As for Kensington’s birthday weeks ago, the toddler spent her special day with Ravenel in California as Dennis shared a throwback photo of the two of them on Instagram.

“Cue the tears. My Daughter, my Angel, my Kensington Calhoun Ravenel is 3 years old today. I am so very blessed with such a happy, forever smiling, most loving, best snuggle bunny, sweetest pea, STRONG in the best of ways, and most importantly..Mommy’s Angel,” she wrote in the caption.

As the Southern Charm scene between Kathryn Dennis and Danni Baird continued, Baird brought up the issue of Dennis’ children.

“Were the kids with Thomas? He has full custody?” Baird asked of where Kensington and St. Julien went during her stay in rehab.

“Temporary full custody,” Kathryn Dennis responded.

Kathryn Dennis continued on, explaining that despite their on-and-off relationship, she hasn’t been on speaking terms with Ravenel for some time. She also admitted that she was having a hard time as she attempted to adjust to life without her kids.

“When I was in California it was, I mean I cried. I would just stand up and burst out into tears and collapse on the floor,” Kathryn Dennis recalled.

While Kathryn Dennis has claimed on many occasions that she is doing much better after her stay in rehab last year, her former partner, Thomas Ravenel, isn’t convinced, and according to the Daily Mail, he is currently seeking full custody of the children, claiming Kensington and St. Julien are simply not safe with Dennis.

To see more of Kathryn Dennis and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of Southern Charm Season 4 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Rebecca Miller/Bravo]