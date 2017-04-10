Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher Are Not Divorcing [Debunked]

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been bombarded with divorce rumors over the past few days, but reports claiming their almost seven year marriage is in danger are not true.

Following the divorce rumors that began to swirl around the country super star after she attended the 2017 ACM Awards solo on April 2 – where her legs stole the show – accusations Carrie and Mike’s marriage is in trouble are now being debunked.

Carrie’s “bad marriage” reports were recently shut down by Gossip Cop, who slammed recent accusations alleging that Underwood and Fisher have been growing apart over the past few months and could be on the verge of a split.

According to the site, Star magazine alleged that Carrie and Mike’s marriage is on “very shaky ground” and hinted Underwood and Fisher could be heading for divorce, while the dubious article also alleged that Carrie isn’t “sure if her troubled union can last.”

The false divorce allegations even went on to claim that Carrie and Mike’s high-profile careers have made them so busy that “they’re barely together” while also claiming that “Carrie feels Mike doesn’t see their relationship as a priority” lately.

“They’re in a very vulnerable place, and their friends are worried they’ve drifted so far apart that they might not be able to find their way back together again,” continued the false report of Underwood and Fisher.

The Carrie and Mike divorce allegations were also made by Hollywood Life last week, who falsely claimed that Underwood and Fisher’s marriage is in trouble and alleged that Underwood and Fisher have been “leading separate lives.”

The site claimed at the time that Underwood was supposedly throwing herself into work to keep her mind off her supposed marriage troubles – despite Underwood admitting earlier this year that she was actually taking some time off to spend some time away from the spotlight with her family in Tennessee.

“[Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s] conflicting schedules have really been difficult for their relationship, but at the same time, it helps keep him off her mind,” the site reported of Carrie. “It’s a bit of a Catch-22 but she really wants their relationship to survive.”

But despite the false divorce allegations, Underwood has long been vocal about the fact that she and her husband of almost seven years don’t always get to spend a whole lot of time together, as Carrie admitted last year that that’s been the case throughout their entire marriage but she and Mike work hard to make it work.

“You just have to make that your number one priority,” Underwood said of her and Fisher’s marriage in an interview with People last year. “You see each other when you can and you talk to each other as much as you can.”

“You just have to commit and make it work,” Carrie continued of her seven year marriage to the Canadian hockey star.

Both dubious reports also claimed last week that Underwood and Fisher were supposedly fighting over giving their 2-year-old son Isaiah a sibling, though Carrie admitted in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight that she and Mike are actually trying for another baby and are on “God’s good timing” for when her and Mike’s son will get a new baby brother or sister.

“We’re on God’s good timing or whatever you might call it,” Underwood revealed of her and Fisher’s baby plans when asked about having another baby on April 4, shutting down the divorce accusations. “I’m just trying to figure out where life’s going to take me next.”

Lastly, the outlet also claimed that Carrie and Mike hadn’t been spotted together since they vacationed in Mexico last year, though it was actually just this past February that Underwood last shared a photo with her husband.

The husband and wife duo posted an important photo of themselves to Carrie’s Instagram page on February 24 which showed Isaiah’s mom and dad with red X’s drawn on their hands to show their support for the End It Movement which helps to stop out modern day slavery.

Carrie also gushed over Mike just last week on Twitter, once again shutting down the divorce rumors.

“That’s my man! So proud of him for so many reasons,” Carrie Underwood wrote of husband Mike Fisher. “He truly has the sweetest [heart] for helping others!”

[Featured Image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM]