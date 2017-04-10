Kylie Jenner Surprises A High School Student’s Prom

Kylie Jenner, 19, may live a glamorous, mega-posh lifestyle as featured in the Kardashian-Jenner reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, however, there is one teenage milestone that she has yet to experience. Apparently, the youngest member of the KUWTK cast has never been to prom despite gaining her high school diploma back in 2015.

The aforementioned missing milestone in Kylie’s life may be the reason behind her crashing a high school prom in Sacramento on Saturday as per The Cut. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star surprised everyone present at the prom as well as her lucky date.

Looking back, Kylie Jenner told Seventeen magazine back in 2013 that her ideal prom date was a guy who did not fear her or her family and was willing to show up at her house with a rose corsage. Moreover, the guys also needed to be respectful enough to play nice while her mom took prom photos.

According to US Magazine, the makeup whiz arrived at the Rio Americano High School’s prom donned in a silk off-shoulder, mocha-colored gown. The outfit matched with lovely clear heels and white corsage while the KUWTK star wore her raven locks straight down, an overall stunning look for her first prom.

Moreover, Kylie Jenner did not crash the party alone, she was accompanied by her best friend Jordyn Woods who flaunted a crimson dress with a white corsage. Unlike Jenner, who made one high school boy feel like he was on cloud nine for his prom, it is unclear if Woods took one of the students as a date.

Furthermore, before arriving at the prom scene, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods shared a selfie on Snapchat, showing the two best friends onboard a private jet. The caption only had eyes emoji which served as a hint that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was planning something marvelous up her metaphorical sleeve.

The big surprise was that Kylie Jenner attended the Rio Americano High School’s prom as the date of Albert Ochoa as multiple reports claim. Ochoa, a junior at the Sacramento high school was out looking for a date after being rejected by the girl he had asked. Apparently, the young lady rejected Ochoa because she was her friend’s brother, which may be an embarrassing date context for some.

As a result, Ochoa put up fliers around the school and on social media that he was in the market for a date for prom. Evidently, the young lad was in desperate need for a date since no one would want to show up at their junior prom dateless. Who would have thought that these fliers would reel in a massive catch like Kylie Jenner, thus, making Ochoa the luckiest boy in the prom scene.

Selena Ochoa, sister to Kylie Jenner’s lucky prom date, took to Instagram to express her surprise and pride in the fact that Kylie Jenner stormed her brother’s prom and was even his date. A couple of videos were also uploaded, featuring a happy prom event as well as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sharing a dance with Albert Ochoa.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians filming crew were also in the area, ready to make Kylie’s little Sacramento surprise a part of their hit reality series. The said videographers were conveniently there, which led some to believe that the lucky Mr. Ochoa may end up on an episode of KUWTK. Not only did Albert earn himself some massive bragging rights by having Kylie Jenner as his ever so lovely date for prom, he may also find himself featured on TV.

