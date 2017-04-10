Carrie Fisher Will Be In Star Wars Episode 9 After All Says Fisher Family

According to the Alternative Press, Carrie Fisher will in fact appear in Star Wars Episode 9 despite her recent death. As Princess – and then General – Leia, Carrie Fisher had a huge impact on the Star Wars franchise, as well as on the rise of strong female characters like Ripley in Aliens and the Black Widow in the Avengers.

It might asked whether it’s really necessary to have Carrie Fisher in the last film of the trilogy. But this overlooks the fact that the studio and J.J. Abrams laid out a three film plan involving the main characters from the original films, and Leia is one of those characters. More than this, if the next film –Episode 8 is already in the can –doesn’t resolve her fate, Episode 9 will have to.

There was talk at one point about recasting the role of Princess Leia by using someone that has a resemblance to Carrie Fisher, such as Kate Mulgrew, but the powers that be decided this wasn’t the approach they wanted to use.

While we might expect that Fisher’s appearance in Episode 9 would be accomplished by the use of CGI effects – such such as Hollywood Reporter notes Lucas Film used to recreated Peter Cushing as Grand Moff Tarkin, the studio has assured us this is not how they will do it. For many fans, such an approach would have seemed disrespectful – especially since Carrie Fisher’s death is so recent.

Another approach would be to use body doubles from the back, adding front facing shots of Carrie Fisher/Leia from other footage that was shot for the previous two films but not used. The problem here it that the result is likely to be a bit uneven and awkward.

The best way to bring Carrie Fisher into Episode 9 is to simply recut Episode 8 in such a way that some of her scenes appear in Episode 9. This might take a bit of plot juggling on the part of the directors, but it can be done. And there’s a good chance that this is exactly what they will do.

