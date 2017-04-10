T.I., Tiny Relationship News: Tiny Suggestively Dances Night Away, Is Couple Still Trying To Reconcile?

Trust issues is what lead to rap star T.I.’s wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris finally moving to file for divorce.

In a new trailer for the upcoming and final season of the family’s T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle show, Tiny Harris shared her ultimate decision to call it quits was largely based on that factor.

“Trust, a lot of things,” Harris responded when pressed on the issue. “Right now, we’re just building that back up.”

The 41-year-old Harris officially filed for divorce back in early December of 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

“There’s big changes going on in our relationship,” Harris admits in the clip, adding, “Love don’t last forever, I guess.”

The couple was married in a Miami Beach front gathering in 2010 and now have three children together, 12-year-old King, 8-year-old Major Philant and nearly year-old Heiress Diana. The two also share four older children from previous relationships as part of their extended family.

“There’s no doubt [T.I.] loves his kids, but I ask myself, ‘Is that enough,'” Tiny reflects in the clip. “For the first time in a long time, I’m free to pursue anything that I want. There are things in life that I still want to accomplish.”

Some of that may have to do with dating other people, and in the clip T.I. hints to his wife: “There may be somebody in the bedroom,” prompting her to respond, “Well, she’s going to have to get out of here.”

Through it all, T.I. insists the family will always stand by their principles of “God, family, hustle.”

Some are wondering how much that motto might be effected by Tiny’s recent girls’ night out where she gyrated nonstop in a black jumpsuit at a Nashville club.

All that came after the 41-year-old stunner had reportedly called off the couple’s divorce because she was ready to reconcile for the sake of their family. Over that time, T.I. had also busied himself by making sure his wife knew he was all in when it came to saving their union and only had eyes for her.

But in the latest video, Tiny seems to have anything but reconciliation on her mind as she danced the night away in her suggestive attire.

Harris’ apparent new attitude could stem from recent rumors that T.I. was having an affair with model Bernice Burgos, whom she ridiculed as a “pass around b**ch.”

Burgos responded to that taunt in a video where she retorted, “This is 2017. Ain’t nobody gonna be waiting for pu**y. And waiting to f**k just because I’m getting separated. That’s not true. Ain’t nobody breaking no happy homes. Ain’t none of that. That’s none of my business. I’m there for him. He’s a boss. And I’m a boss.”

Burgos later added all the drama with Tiny is part of the reason why she doesn’t “put my personal business out there. Cause people take it out of proportion. People think it’s this and it’s not. We’re just friends…This is not me being a being a side chick. I would never be a side chick. Never. That will never be me.”

The sixth season of T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle, premieres Monday, April 17 at 10 p.m. ET. This will be the final season for the show, which will air eight episodes this season to finish with around 100 in total.

“VH1 is incredibly proud of this long running series and our partnership with Tip and Tameka,” the network said in a recent statement. “For six years, they have opened their home and shared countless family moments with us. Reaching

[Featured Images by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]