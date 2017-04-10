Kim Zolciak-Biermann States Conditions For Full-Time Return To ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann will be returning to Bravo’s Real Housewives Of Atlanta on Sunday for her first ever appearance since abruptly leaving the hit Bravo show in the middle of Season 5. Is this guest role Kim’s first appearance before her official comeback? The 38-year-old reality star spoke with People magazine on the phone and was asked if she would consider rejoining the show full time for its upcoming 10th season.

“I’m very motivated by money… Everything has a price. I’m just giving it to you straight. Given the right amount of money for anything? Yeah, count me in. I like to work. I have six children to support, so for sure!”

The “Tardy for the Party” singer’s unfiltered personality was what made her so memorable when the hit franchise’s installment premiered back in 2008. The former nurse hit the RHOA scene as one of the original five Atlanta Housewives.

Kim was last seen on RHOA during season 5 when she refused to go on a girls trip with the cast. When Kim walked out, she declared, “I’m done with this whole thing,” and shoved the camera out of her face.

Zolciak then took to Twitter and told fans that she left the Real Housewives for a spinoff. Previously Kim had starred in her own Bravo spinoff show called Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, and the second season of that show which was, Don’t Be Tardy.

According to People, it was Housewives co-star NeNe Leakes who insinuated that Zolciak was fired. Leakes and Zolciak-Biermann took their battle to Twitter.

“It’s so funny how this chick wants people 2 think she quit the show! The producers no longer wanted 2 work wit u! Good bye wit the lies.”

Leakes asserted that Kim wanted everyone to think she quit the show. Kim was adamant that she had new opportunities beyond Real Housewives and told Leakes that she was “mad” and could not contain herself.

“I definitely was NOT fired from RHOA I can guarantee u that!!!… My spinoff last year was a 1 time thing so this spinoff is brand new! Bye hater!!!!”

Zolciak-Biermann’s life has since been documented on her Bravo spin-off show, Don’t Be Tardy. In the past five years, Kim has been busy building a family with her husband Kroy Biermann.

In the opening scene of the newest episode of RHOA, Shereé Whitfield’s Chateau Shereé brings Zolciak-Biermann back for the drama. It doesn’t take long for tension to brew between Kenya Moore and Biermann.

“Your husband doesn’t have a job right now, so worry about that.”

Zolciak-Biermann fires back at Kenya claiming she’s jealous because she cannot maintain a successful relationship or conceive a child.

“B****, you want to be me… You want to have a baby, you can’t. You want to have a man, you f****** don’t. Bye.”

Apollo Nida seems to be maintaining a successful relationship from behind bars with his new fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Almufti made an interesting debut on The Real Housewives of Atlanta last week during the grand opening of Kandi Burris and Todd Tucker’s Old Lady Gang restaurant.

Sherien showed up on behalf of Apollo, Phaedra Parks’ ex-husband. The new fiance told Todd and Peter Thomas that Apollo has been extremely appreciative of their support and is making a humble attempt to return appreciation through his new fiance, Sherien Almufti.

The couple may have to wait a bit longer to legally tie the knot — as it was reported that a judge reversed his decision on Parks and Nida’s divorce judgment. The reversal was based on Phaedra’s misspelling Apollo’s last name on legal documents. There is also a possibility that Apollo was not served the finalized divorce papers, according to Us Magazine.

Phaedra and Apollo share two sons, Ayden, 6, and Dylan, 3. In December of 2016, TMZ reported that Nida filed his own divorce petition and requested joint legal custody of the kids.

