‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer To Be Released This Week [Rumor]

Star Wars fans have been patiently waiting for their first glimpse of The Last Jedi ever since The Force Awakens was released back in December, 2015. It is widely expected that the very first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi will actually arrive towards the end of the week, as Star Wars Celebration is taking place in Orlando this coming weekend.

However, while it was thought that the first trailer for The Last Jedi would be released on Friday April 14, it has now been alleged and speculated that the trailer will actually arrive a day earlier on Thursday April 13. At the moment this is all just speculation, though, which only sprung up because of Anthony Carboni’s comments on his official Star Wars Show, via the Express.

During his discussions ahead of the Star Wars Celebration, Antony Carboni insisted that a “big surprise” would launch the extravaganza and the panel that’s being conducted to coincide with the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope’s release.

“The panel begins at 11a and promises plenty of surprises that will set the tone for the entire weekend at this year’s celebration. Do not miss the panel! Cannot stress that enough. Watch it! Watch the panel!”

This immediately provoked speculation that the very first trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi would be aired at this point, with a variety of comments in his YouTube video making the same guess, too. Those of you that don’t have tickets for the special Star Wars event don’t have to worry about missing out, though, because the panel is going to be live-streamed online, and it will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

It was previously assumed that the first trailer for Star Wars 8 would actually be shown on Friday at 11:00 a.m., because that is when The Last Jedi’s specific panel will take place. There’s still every chance that is still exactly what will happen. But, in order to whet the appetite for The Last Jedi panel, the Star Wars Celebration organizers might decide to put a sneaky peek of the blockbuster in Thursday’s opening soiree, too.

Either way, Star Wars Celebration promises to be a must-watch event for any self-respecting fan of the series, especially those of you that are eager to gain any new information on Episode VIII, the details of which are being kept firmly under wraps. In fact, at this moment, we don’t really know anything about The Last Jedi, other than the fact that it will pick up immediately where The Force Awakens left off and is set to feature Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in a more prominent role.

The entire Star Wars Celebration event, which will run between April 13 and April 16, 2017, is set to very emotional, too, as it marks the first time that the entire cast and crew related to the franchise have gathered together since the shocking and untimely passing of Carrie Fisher in December. With that in mind, fans can certainly expect to see a touching tribute to the iconic actress, who will reprise her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, while it was also recently confirmed that she’ll appear in Star Wars: Episode XI, too.

But there’s going to be so much more at the event, too. Not only can we expect to hear further details about The Last Jedi, as well as seeing footage from it, and Colin Trevorrow’s Star Wars: Episode XI, but fans are expecting to hear more news on the Han Solo film, while it has also been alleged that the event will see the heavily speculated Obi-Wan Kenobi movie finally confirmed, too.

