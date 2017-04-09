‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 9 Reunion Part 1: Porsha Williams Throws Phaedra Parks Under The Bus?

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 will air its finale episode tonight, April 9, titled “Chateau She Did That.” Next week, fans will finally get to see highly anticipated RHOA Season 9 Part 1 reunion, which is looking up to be one of the most dramatic reunions to date. A new report claimed that by the end of the reunion, Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks’ friendship will be over. Is this the end for Frick and Frack?

As seen in the sneak peek for Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 Reunion Part 1, Andy Cohen did not hold back in asking Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, KenyaMoore, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, and Sheree Whitfield some of the juiciest questions. There was too much drama this season that for the first in RHOA history, Bravo is airing not three, but four reunion episodes starting next Sunday, April 16.

Unsurprisingly, a chunk of the RHOA Season 9 Part 1 reunion will be about the ongoing feud between Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams. Perhaps one of the most shocking rumors in Season 9 was when Parks and Porsha alleged Kandi of being a lesbian, with the latter claiming that Kandi tried to drug her and have a threesome with her and her husband Todd Tucker.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 reunion host Andy Cohen also asked Phaedra Parks why she didn’t admit to starting the lesbian rumor about Kandi. Fans of the RHOA could recall that Phaedra did not say a word when Kandi confronted her about spreading all these rumors about her, not knowing that Phaedra was in on it.

“You got caught in a megawatt lie,” Andy told Phaedra.

Meanwhile, when Kandi confronted Porsha, saying that her RHOA co-star made her look like a rapist, Porsha said that Phaedra will have to answer for her because she has been served with a cease and desist letter. This seemed to get Kandi even more heated up.

“What? Porsha you keep saying why I think she’s pulling your strings? The lies, the lies!”

The next thing we saw in the teaser was Porsha Williams bawling her eyes out in Phaedra Williams’ arms, followed by the GoNaked Hair creator walking out of the reunion set.

Although Porsha and Phaedra developed such a strong bond in Season 9, insiders told Straight From The A that Frick and Frack’s friendship may be over for good. After Phaedra got called out for the many lies she’s told through out all the seasons she’s been on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha made it worse by revealing major tea that shocked even Andy Cohen.

“Rumor has it that Porsha is the one who dropped the ‘explosive bomb’ and not Kandi as she allegedly reveals that Phaedra was the sole source of the rumor about Kandi and Todd scheming to ‘drug Porsha and take her to their sex dungeon.'”

Elsewhere in the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 Part 1 reunion, a viewer asked asked Kenya Moore about her relationship with Matt Jordan.

“Kenya, when are you gonna have a real relationship and stop hiring actors?” show host Andy Cohen asked the RHOA star.

Clearly, surprised by the question, the former Miss USA was left almost speechless as she responded, “Really?” Porsha, however, took this opportunity to throw shade at her RHOA co-star and asked Kenya to tell the truth about Matt.

“Truth tea, b**ch,” Porsha said.

Kenya and Matt’s on-again, off-again relationship ran through most of Season 9. We saw the two broke up only to get back together a few weeks later. When Kenya agreed to go on a six-hour road trip to meet Matt’s family, many RHOA fans thought that their relationship was actually going somewhere. Despite the age difference, it seemed like the two were perfect for each other.

Things, however, turned for the worse, with the reality star eventually getting a restraining order against Matt Jordan. According to TMZ, Kenya Moore decided to file for a restraining order because Matt will not leave her alone, calling 30 times a day. In the legal documents obtained by the site, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star also claimed that Matt threatened her telling a mutual friend that she will eventually “get what she deserves” for dodging his calls.

Catch Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 9 Reunion Part 1 Sunday, April 16, 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

