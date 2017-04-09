Kim Kardashian Followers Question If Kanye West, Taylor Swift Feud Reignited After Sharing Throwback Photo

Kim Kardashian caused numerous followers on her social media accounts to question if the reality TV star was attempting to reignite the feud between husband Kanye West and Taylor Swift with her latest post.

In a picture that Kim Kardashian shared Saturday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a throwback image with herself posed boldly in the forefront while Kanye West and a woman resembling Taylor Swift chat on bleachers in the back. The caption on the photograph was a simple one as Kim Kardashian wrote, “I just like this pic.”

In addition to the usual chatter on Kim Kardashian posts, a handful of observant followers began pondering the significance of the photograph and whether it was Taylor Swift speaking to Kanye West in the background. Was Kim Kardashian casting shade on Taylor Swift after her run-in with Kanye West last year?

The answer to fans hoping for a renewed feud is no. The woman who appeared to be Taylor Swift sitting in profile was actually Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen multiple times during a February 2015 fashion event sitting with Anna Wintour, providing numerous opportunities for the reality TV stars to be photographed with the Vogue editor.

While Kim Kardashian wasn’t throwing shade at Taylor Swift, the reality TV star may still remain upset about the bad reviews she received over her outfit. The Daily Mail article covering Kim Kardashian bashed the socialite’s attire, calling her choices “bizarre” for attending a fashion event unveiling a new product from adidas and Kanye West.

“The [then] 34-year-old reality star seemed embarrassed by the unusual outfit as she didn’t take off her camouflage jacket during the show. A similar ensemble showed up on one of the models at the show. Kim kept her jacket closed, hiding the getup, as she sat next to Vogue editor Anna Wintour and beside Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z as well as Hailey Baldwin and Puff Daddy.”

Most followers believe it is unlikely Kim Kardashian would post a picture of Taylor Swift and Kanye West together after their feud came to a head in 2016. E! News called the feud between the reality TV stars and Taylor Swift one of “the nastiest feuds of 2016” because of the back-and-forth drama between the two camps.

Kanye West reignited his famous feud with Taylor Swift — one that dates back to the 2009 MTV VMAs. The singer did so with the release of his song “Famous,” a track that included the lyrics “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b**** famous.”

Taylor Swift clapped back at Kanye West for the song’s lyrics, disputing claims that she and Kanye West had spoke prior to the track’s release about the lyrics. With rumors swirling that Kanye West may face litigation because of the song’s lyrics, Taylor Swift cast shade at the “Famous” singer during her acceptance speech for an award during 2016 Grammys ceremony.

That’s when Kim Kardashian became heavily involved in the long-standing feud. Just before a new episode of KUWTK in July, Kim Kardashian used SnapChat to release video of Kanye West and Taylor Swift talking about the lyrics to “Famous,” proving the statements the “Shake It Off” singer made of not knowing about the lyric — at least in part — were false.

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]