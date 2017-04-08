WWE Rumors: Major BackStage News On Next Week’s ‘Superstar Shakeup,’ Sasha Banks Moving To ‘SmackDown’ & More

WWE rumors have revealed some major backstage news regarding next week’s “Superstar Shakeup.” The new information contradicts several changes that were widely anticipated by the fans.

Ever since Vince McMahon announced the major “Roster Shakeup,” WWE fans across the globe are curious to know who would be transferred in one of the major changes since the draft last year.

WWE Rumors have surfaced recently suggesting several possible switches from both the brands, as reported by SportsKeeda. Nothing has been confirmed yet about who will be moved or not moved in the upcoming “Superstar Shakeup.”

It was reported earlier that WWE was planning some major changes for the Women’s division. This included switching of Charlotte Flair to SmackDown and Alexa Bliss to RAW.

This was a perfect switch as Charlotte is slowly losing her alpha women status on RAW. On the other hand, Bliss has elevated her game and made a huge impact since the brand split. She has won the championship twice and is one of the top heels in WWE.

The switch looked perfect as Alexa Bliss and Bayley could have been an exciting and dramatic rivalry. Charlotte vs. Naomi for the SmackDown Women’s Title also seemed possible.

However, it was recently reported by Wrestling Inc that WWE might have shelved earlier plans and were instead planning to move Sasha Banks to SmackDown. This news comes as a surprise to fans who were expecting Banks to stay on RAW.

Sasha Banks’ heel turn has been rumored for quite some time. Fans were expecting Sasha to turn on Bailey at WrestleMania 33, but that did not materialize leaving several questions answered.

The addition of Sasha Banks to SmackDown Live could be a much-needed boost for the blue brand’s women division. She has lost the RAW Women’s Championship match four times, and it appears that WWE may have some different plans for her.

It is also speculated that there would be a Sasha Banks vs. Stephanie McMahon match at WrestleMania 34. It remains to be seen as how WWE officials plan to start their feud.

Another major backstage news item has been revealed about AJ Styles. Since his match with Shane McMahon, it was speculated that his move to RAW was imminent. Considering the impact he has had on the blue brand, the switch would have left a huge void, as reported by Cagesideseats.

WWE rumors now suggest that AJ Styles would not be moved to the red brand. This has opened new possibilities for a few other transfers.

Earlier it was reported that Styles would reunite with Carl Anderson and Luke Gallows as The Club. However, with Styles not moving to RAW, both Anderson and Gallows are expected to move to SmackDown.

One of the top reasons for such a decision is the absence of John Cena from SmackDown which reduces the star power for the blue brand.

On the other hand, an AJ Styles move to RAW can give rise to some interesting feuds. Fans would be delighted to see Styles face the likes of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, or Roman Reigns. Considering he is one of the top talents, he deserves such a push.

AJ Styles on SmackDown will at some point run into Shinsuke Nakamura, which could turn out to be a phenomenal rivalry.

Meanwhile, rumors have also emerged about the transfer of Sami Zayn to the blue brand to revamp his character. Luke Harper is also speculated to move to RAW to give him a new storyline and move him out of the shadows of Bray Wyatt.

The arrival of Hardy Boyz and The Revival has crowded the tag team scene on RAW. As a result, The New Day is expected to be moved to SmackDown.

The “Superstar Shakeup” will completely change the rosters and create some intriguing new storylines. More leaks will surface as time goes on. WWE fans can expect some shocking news as more developments are revealed.

Would you like to see Sasha Banks move to SmackDown? Share your views in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by WWE]