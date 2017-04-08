NFL Rumors: Seahawks’ Richard Sherman Headed To New Orleans? Vegas Sets Odds For Top Teams To Land Sherman

Where is Richard Sherman heading this off-season? NFL fans want to know! With all of the NFL rumors swirling around about Sherman at the moment and so many teams interested in him, will the All-Pro defensive back be playing for another squad this fall or is this all a bunch of hoopla?

ESPN reported after the Seahwaks lost to the Carolina Panthers in their divisional round playoff game back in January 2016, cornerback Richard Sherman was very vocal when he was asked if Seattle was still a team on the rise.

“A hundred percent. Because we’re still young,” Sherman said without hesitating.

“We’ve got a young core. I think people have been astounded by what we’ve been able to do in our young careers, but we’re far from done. Guys are just entering their prime. And we’re going to be special for a long time.”

Fast forward to today and it is clear that a lot has changed since that bold statement was made by Sherman. In fact, the once seemingly untouchable leader of “legion of boom” may have made his last big hit in the Pacific Northwest, as a member of Seattle that is. Seahawks General Manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have made it clear publicly that Sherman is available via trade, and they are currently willing to listen to any and all reasonable offers.

So who is the front-runner to land one of the best defensive backs in the NFL? According to Las Vegas odds makers, the New Orleans Saints are.

A NOLA report indicates that BookMaker.eu, a sports wagering site based in Costa Rica, opened odds on Friday for which team Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman will be suiting up for in Week 1 of the 2017 regular season. They have set the favorite as the New Orleans Saints at +300.

Look who's favored for Richard Sherman … pic.twitter.com/TysEnPgNcM — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) April 7, 2017

New Orleans needs to bolster their pass defense badly, and they have been actively in the market trying to do just that as they have recently shown by pursuing New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler. Yet oddsmakers have the Saints as the top team to land Sherman this offseason via trade? Maybe they know something most NFL fans don’t.

Whether the New Orleans Saints end up with Butler or Sherman remains to be seen, however, to improve their pass defense, they sure would love to net at least one of them.

Behind New Orleans as the top favorite teams to bring Richard Sherman aboard this season are the Oakland Raiders (+400), Atlanta Falcons (+500), Dallas Cowboys (+550). While Oakland and Atlanta may be able to pull off a deal, it would be doubtful to see the Cowboys get involved in a possible Sherman transaction.

With Tony Romo heading off to call NFL games and more for CBS, Dallas is going to have to make a big decision about Dak Prescott, who is going to cost them a pretty penny to keep in the future if his sophomore season is as good as last year.

The Seattle Seahawks are on the list for Richard Sherman to play for in 2017 at +800. You never know how things will turn out when it comes to deals in the NFL. In fact, who is to say that all of this hype isn’t just to get Sherman to raise his already high level of play for the home team?

Richard Sherman was drafted back in 2011 out of Stanford as a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks. While Sherman does have a tendency to speak his mind, even on occasions when he should not, it is hard to deny his top-notch performance on the field. At 29 years of age, Sherman surely has a few years left in the tank. The question is, where will he run his fuel out before calling it a career?

[Feature Image by Otto Greule, Jr./Getty Images]