Off The Trump Train: Milo Yiannopoulos, Ann Coulter Among Many Disavowing Support After Syria Strike

The Trump Train is making an unexpected stop.

After Donald Trump’s decision to conduct a missile strike against Syria in the wake of the Middle Eastern country’s use of chemical weapons against civilians, many prominent backers of Trump have publicly disavowed their support. Trump had spoken often during the 2016 presidential campaign about the need to curtail America’s interventionalist policy, with his famous promise to put America first.

But the Syrian attack betrayed that ideal for many prominent Trump supporters. Many of his most vocal supporters are publicly disavowing the Syrian strike and others have backtracked on their support for Trump entirely.

Milo Yiannopoulos, the controversial Breitbart editor who was one of the most vocal early Trump supporters, has already spoken out. Yiannopoulos posted his displeasure in a Facebook post in which he refers to Trump as “Daddy,” a nickname he used often.

“There comes a day in every child’s life when his Daddy bitterly disappoints him,” Milo wrote on Facebook.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter has joined Yiannopoulos in disavowing Donald Trump after the Syrian missile strikes. She has launched into Trump in a series of tweets stretching across Thursday into Friday.

Trump campaigned on not getting involved in Mideast. Said it always helps our enemies & creates more refugees. Then he saw a picture on TV. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 7, 2017

"I don't care if Assad did it or not, it's none of our business and we shouldn't be policing the world again." https://t.co/zQfrEWFYpS — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 7, 2017

As Coulter noted, many now-former Trump supporters took to the internet to voice their displeasure. An article from Breitbart News — a strong backer of Trump, whose former leader Stephen Bannon became a key White House official — was slammed with negative comments about the attack.

There are nearly 50k comments on this @BreitbartNews story about Syrian attack, 99% ferociously negative. https://t.co/zQfrEWFYpS — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 7, 2017

Many of those comments compared Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton, who oversaw a period of American intervention in the Middle East during her tenure as Secretary of State.

Breitbarters seem unhappy w/the Syrian strikes. "just like Hillary wanted. Great! This week has been the crappiest I have felt in 2 years." pic.twitter.com/JWS6GXPUqu — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) April 7, 2017

Paul Joseph Watson, the Prison Planet editor who was a favorite among Trump supporters for his vocal support and derision of Trump’s liberal opponents, even publicly declared that he was off the Trump Train.

I guess Trump wasn't "Putin's puppet" after all, he was just another deep state/Neo-Con puppet. I'm officially OFF the Trump train. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 7, 2017

Supporters across the globe are also exiting the Trump train after the Syrian strike. U.K. leader Nigel Farage, who led support for the shocking Brexit campaign that shared many of the same anti-globalization themes as Trump’s campaign, also criticized the move.

“I am very surprised by this,” Farage said (via the Telegraph). “I think a lot of Trump voters will be waking up this morning and scratching their heads and saying ‘where will it all end?’ ”

But others noted that the missile strikes against Syria were not that far out of bounds for the candidate who claimed he would come up with a plan to defeat ISIS in 30 days and advocated killing family members of terrorists. Trump had been on record supporting the war in Iraq, and more recently suggested that America could once again invade and take the nation’s oil as plunder.

And not all of those getting off the Trump Train were permanently leaving the president’s camp. Many others noted that while they disagree with Donald Trump on this particular policy issue, they still back him overall.

[Featured Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]