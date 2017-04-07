‘Prison Break’ Season 5: Series Creator Confirms This Is The End For Revived Show, Will There Be Closure?

Prison Break Season 5 is the final chapter of Michael (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln’s (Dominic Purcell) story, the show’s creator has confirmed.

The long-awaited Season 5, officially titled Prison Break: Resurrection, premiered on Tuesday on FOX. It was the show’s first outing since the original series ended in 2009 after four well-received seasons.

Hardcore fans of the FOX crime drama had been waiting for Resurrection since it was first announced in 2015. Last year, Variety reported that Prison Break Season 5 had generated more social media buzz than any other upcoming TV series, proving just how hyped up fans were for the revival.

Unfortunately, Prison Break viewers will have to bid their favorite characters goodbye at the end of Season 5 — and for real this time.

In a recent interview with Collider, Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring said that Michael, Lincoln, and the rest will be bowing out at the end of Resurrection. When asked if there is a possibility that the ending of Prison Break Season 5 could be the beginning of yet another chapter, Scheuring answered that he just doesn’t have any more stories to tell about Michael, Lincoln, Sara, and their friends.

“I couldn’t tell you another story about this group of people. Maybe somebody else can, or by accident, I’ll somehow, possibly, dream up another prison escape that’s new and fresh, but I would bet against it.”

Scheuring also confirmed that the Prison Break Season 5 actors have a “hunger” for more of the crime series, but that he himself is “ambivalent” about the idea.

“I don’t like embarking on a story unless I know exactly where it ends. The reason I signed on to do this season was because I knew where the season ended.”

Scheuring further explained that he doesn’t want to do another season just for the sake of having another season. “You can’t just be in business to be in business,” he said.

“Your product has to be worthwhile. Until I, or someone else, can come up with something that’s really worthwhile for the audience, you have to say goodbye to these people. You can’t do it just to do it, for sequelitis.”

But though the ending of Prison Break Season 5 may turn out to be the actual conclusion of the popular serial drama, fans can at least be assured that the finale won’t leave them with cliffhangers or unanswered questions, as season enders often do.

“[T]his thing was designed as a close-ended piece,” Scheuring said.

“At the end, you’ll be like, ‘That was the dynamic. That’s what happened. And that’s how it was resolved. Wow!’ There’s no over-hanging piece that will make you want to come back next year.”

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Prison Break Season 5, Episode 1. Stop reading now if you haven’t seen the premiere of the revival season.]

The highly anticipated Prison Break Season 5 premiere, titled “Ogygia,” revealed that Michael is still alive and is incarcerated in a Yemeni prison. After learning about his brother’s situation, Lincoln traveled to Yemen with C-Note (Rockmond Dunbar) to get him. They managed to locate Michael, now known as Kaniel Outis, but found him unwilling to talk and acknowledge his past self.

The Prison Break Season 5 premiere also showed fans a bit about Sara’s (Sarah Wayne Callies) new life. She’s raising her and Michael’s son with her new husband, Jacob (Mark Feuerstein). Meanwhile, T-Bag (Robert Knepper), who was the first to learn about Michael’s fate, was fitted with a state-of-the-art robotic arm. One of the many mysteries raised by the season opener was who his mysterious benefactor was and why he/she funded the operation.

Prison Break Season 5 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on FOX.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]