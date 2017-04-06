Jinger Duggar’s Wedding Was ‘The Most Strangest In The World,’ According To Jennifer Duggar

Jinger Duggar’s nine-year-old sister Jennifer got brutally honest when she was asked to share her opinion of Jinger’s wedding.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo got married last November, and their nuptials were filmed for a two-hour Counting On wedding special. However, viewers didn’t get to see everything that happened during the event, so TLC has been turning unused footage from Jinger’s wedding into Counting On webisodes.

As the Duggar Family Blog reports, the latest webisode puts two of the Duggar boys, 14-year-old Jackson and 12-year-old Justin, behind the camera. Some Duggar fans are unhappy that the little kids don’t get much screentime on Counting On, so they’ll enjoy getting to see what the younger Duggars had to say about Jinger’s wedding.



Jennifer Duggar was not impressed with her older sister’s wedding dress. Jackson filmed his younger sister giving Jinger Duggar’s gown the once-over shortly before she walked down the aisle, and Jennifer decided that it didn’t look very practical.

“Why is there so many buttons?” Jennifer asked. “You could do a zipper. That’d be a lot faster, probably.”

However, dress designer Renee Miller previously told the Duggar Family Blog that buttoning up Jinger’s dress was actually a breeze.

“Buttons aren’t difficult if they are put on the dress correctly,” she explained. “We have stretchy, elastic loops, and they just pull right over the buttons.”

Jackson later asked Jennifer if she was excited about Jinger getting married, and she told her younger brother that she was. However, Jackson wasn’t buying it.

“Hmmm. That’s not a very hardly excited voice,” he observed.

Instead of trying to convince her brother that she really was thrilled about Jinger Duggar’s wedding, Jennifer decided to quit “keeping sweet” and tell Jackson how she really felt. The third-youngest Duggar confessed that she thought Jinger’s wedding was downright weird for one specific reason: Her younger sister Josie had a glowing head.

“It’s the most strangest wedding in the world because Josie is wearing lights on her head,” Jennifer said.

The lights in question were part of a leafy crown that seven-year-old Josie wore during Jinger Duggar’s wedding. Michelle Duggar created a sentimental moment for the Counting On cameras by asking the NICU nurse who cared for Josie as a baby to present the flower girl with her special glowing headpiece.

Jennifer also complained about Jinger Duggar’s dress being “humongous,” but there’s a reason Jinger and her husband wanted the gown to have a really long train.

“Both Jinger and Jeremy desired for the dress to have what I call a ‘train fit for royalty,’ based on a Bible verse that Jeremy had quoted to his wife-to-be,” Renee Miller explained. “That verse was Isaiah 6:1 (…I saw the Lord sitting on a throne, high and lifted up, and the train of His robe filled the temple).”

Justin Duggar also got to interview a few of his family members for the Jinger Duggar wedding webisode, and he decided to get Michael Duggar’s thoughts on the event. Josh Duggar’s oldest son had no response when Justin asked if he wanted to get married someday, but Michael did say that he would not want to get married in the historical building where Jinger and Jeremy tied the knot. According to the five-year-old ring bearer, his issue with the chapel was that it “was very small.” As Entertainment Tonight reports, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo got married in front of nearly 1,000 guests at the Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Michael Duggar also complained about the exhausting wedding planning process.

“And then you’ve gotta pick a hundred bridesmaids,” he said. “And a hundred groomsmaids.”

However, People reports that Jinger Duggar only had 10 bridesmaids. She had zero groomsmaids.

Do you think Jinger Duggar’s little brothers did a good job filming behind-the-scenes footage during her wedding? And would you like to see more of the younger Duggars on Counting On? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Images by Duggar Family and Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]