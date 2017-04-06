‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers: Jon Snow And Daenerys Targaryen Romance Coming In Season 7?

Game of Thrones Season 7 is set to premiere on HBO this summer, and fans are already speculating on what storylines they might see throughout the course of the seven episode season. Some viewers even believe a GoT power couple will emerge.

Warning: Possible Game of Thrones spoilers below!

According to Pop Sugar, Game of Thrones fans may be in for a wild ride when Season 7 begins to air in July. Spoilers leaked online have already confirmed that fan favorite characters Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will finally meet face to face. The pair, who have never had any interaction on the screen before, will likely team up to take down Cersei Lannister, who was crowned queen of Westeros in the shocking Season 6 finale.

Both Jon and Daenerys have teamed up with other unlikely allies in the past. Jon has worked with the Wildlings, and the Knights of The Vale, while Daenerys has grown an army by gaining the loyalty of the Unsullied, Dothraki, Greyjoys, and of course, Tyrion Lannister.

'Game Of Thrones' leak hints at popular theory on Jon, Dany and Tyrion https://t.co/Js5YTZOwC2 pic.twitter.com/5jvHTdNdYm — HuffPost India (@HuffPostIndia) November 1, 2016

In addition to working together, Game of Thrones viewers may see Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen start to fall in love. Although many men have loved Dany, such as her former husband Khal Drogo, her ex-boyfriend, Daario, and of course her loyal servant, Jorah, Jon could offer the Khaleesi something no one else can.

In the Game of Thrones Season 6 finale, fans finally got confirmation on a huge theory that had been floating around the internet for years. Jon is not Ned Stark’s son, but actually the child of Ned’s sister, Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. This means that Jon Snow has Targaryen blood, and is related to Daenerys. While, GoT is known for some questionable and incestuous relationships, like that of brother and sister Cersei and Jaime Lannister, Jon and Dany may come together to create a whole new generation of Targaryens.

However, there is one problem. Jon does not yet know that he is a member of the Targaryen family. The revelation was made by Bran Stark, who hasn’t seen or talked to Jon in years. If Bran can somehow find a way to reunite with Jon, or pass on the information to another who could tell him the truth about his parentage, a huge new storyline with many possibilities would open up.

Game of Thrones fans could see Jon and Dany battle each other to be the rightful heir to the iron throne, or Jon decide to rule alongside Daenerys when she inevitably takes the crown from Cersei. Many fans believe that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen ruling side by side is the endgame for the series, and they could possibly do it as a married couple. However, there is one other very important character to include in that scenario.

Tyrion Lannister has had his hand in nearly every important thing in the Game of Thrones universe. The character, who is a huge favorite among fans, is currently helping Dany with her quest to take the iron throne from his sister, Cersei. However, there is another popular fan theory that makes Tyrion more important than he knows. The theory states that Tyrion’s father may actually have been the Mad King, Aerys Targaryen, who is Dany’s father. This would mean that not only does Daenerys have another family member, but that she, Jon, and Tyrion could all rule together as Targaryens. Each of them would seemingly bring their own special qualities to the Seven Kingdoms with Dany’s passion, Jon’s heart, and Tyrion’s knowledge making them the perfect trifecta.

What are your thoughts on the latest Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers? Do you think Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will get romantic?

[Featured Image by HBO]