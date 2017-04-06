Honey Boo Boo Speaks Out About Her Boyfriend And Why She Thinks Mama June Is Jealous

Mama June may be losing a lot of weight and looking great, but Honey Boo Boo is the one who has a boyfriend. E! Online shared that Honey Boo Boo is speaking out and saying that she has a boyfriend and she thinks that Mama June is jealous of her. At only 11-years-old, Alana Thompson is the one with a man in her life.

Alana actually said she thinks Mama might be jealous saying, “Probably, because her 11-year-old daughter has a boyfriend, but she doesn’t.” June rolled her eyes at her and said, “No, I’m not.” Of course, you know that Honey Boo Boo doesn’t believe her mom. Mama June may not be jealous, but she is living with a daughter who has a boyfriend while she is still living the single life.

Honey Boo Boo isn’t sharing very many details about her new man, though. She shared that his name is Justin and said her favorite thing about him was “Uh, his personality.” Honey Boo Boo did talk about one other man she really likes, though. She said, “I love me some Zac Efron!” Obviously, he is not the man in her life, but Honey Boo Boo does have a crush. Honey Boo Boo also shared that she is a pretty big fan of Drake.

The viewers have seen Mama June date a bit on Mama June: From Not to Hot, but nothing ever seemed to work out for her. She was able to go out with a few different guys, but if June has found the man for her then she isn’t sharing it just yet. Mama June’s show is almost done with the first season, and so far, it hasn’t been revealed whether it will be coming back for another season or not. If Mama June had a man in her life, that would make for a great reality show that everyone would love. They would be able to get to know him better, but there is also some speculation about the reality show helping June’s daughters to lose weight in the future.

ET shared that Honey Boo Boo recently admitted that her dad Sugar Bear makes fun of her weight. Despite this, he was seen on the show giving her cupcakes and things. Here is some of what she said he told her.

“The other day we were on the phone and we were talking about — I don’t know how we got on the subject — but we were talking about something, and he was like, ‘I need to cut my grass, so I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll come do it. I’m [going to] need a ride mower,’ and he said, ‘You’re gonna need a push mower, ’cause it wouldn’t hurt.'”

E! Online shared that Mama June and Honey Boo Boo did talk about their celebrity crushes. There is a chance that Mama June could end up finding someone in Hollywood now that she is on a reality show. Honey Boo Boo says that she would be fine with her mama dating Drake or Jake Gyllenhaal, but not Justin Bieber. Honey Boo Boo even said, “Celebrities are kind of hot these days. I mean, she can do whatever her little heart desires.”

Do you think that Mama June might be a little bit jealous that Honey Boo Boo has a boyfriend and she doesn't have one? Do you think that Mama June will be dating someone new soon? Maybe someday Alana will decide to invite her boyfriend on the show.

