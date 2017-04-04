Bella Hadid Fans Worry About Her Weight After She Posts Bikini Photo

Fans are sharing their concern for Bella Hadid’s health after the model posted a photo that showcases her rib cage.

The 20-year-old posted the bikini photo while vacationing in Mexico with friends this week. In it, Bella is seen sporting a tiny red two-piece as she poses next to a pool. Hadid’s thin figure is stretched out, which gives fans a full view of her ribs and hip bones.

And fans aren’t taking that fact lightly. People have shared their opinions in the comments section as they express concern over Bella’s skinny figure. One Instagram user went so far as to say Hadid looks as if she’s on the verge of death.

“You look like you could die any moment.”

Another told her she looks like a skeleton lacking human characteristics.

“Where is the human glow, u look like a skeleton.”

Others told her to eat something in an all-too-cliche comment Bella has surely heard plenty of times before.

“Girl eat (sic) someting, like a burger with fries.”

Any dedicated Bella Hadid fan can attest to the fact she does indeed eat, and that includes fries. In a Snapchat post late last year, Hadid admitted to eating a grilled cheese and fries on a regular basis. People magazine reported on the model’s eating habits as she shared photos of her lunch.

“The 20-year-old — and certified foodie on Instagram — snapped a photo of her plate with a half-eaten grilled cheese, cup of french fries and a little ketchup on the side with the caption: ‘My meal everyday.'”

However, it may be hard to believe Bella has been sticking with her greasy, carb-filled meal of choice lately as she showcases a seemingly slimmer than ever figure. Her fans aren’t buying it, either, as they continue to question her health.

“What’s with the bony ribs…this isn’t fashion, style or good health.”

While some are expressing concern over Hadid’s thin figure, the bikini photo did garner over 700,000 likes from her 11.8 million Instagram followers. Some even commented saying her body is goals as she flaunts her lithe shape.

“Her body is a dream.”

Others defended her as they said she only looks so thin because of the angles and lighting, and appears more “normal” in other photos.

“A lot of this is lighting, angle and editing. If you see her IRL press shots she’s still very slim but looks normal.”

PopSugar reported on Bella’s red bikini as the site called it a sexy look for the young model.

“The color highlighted Bella’s bronzed skin, and most importantly, the bikini bottoms had a subtle, sexy detail.”

The article detailed how the bottoms accentuated Bella’s thin figure in just the right way and encourages their readers to remember the style trick when picking out their own swimwear.

“If you look closely, the high-waist cut drew attention to Bella’s slender legs and showed off her waist, a style trick to remember when shopping for your next swimsuit.”

However, it can be argued that Bella doesn’t need any help drawing attention to her long, slender legs or thin waist. The Daily Mail also reported on the photo as Hadid enjoyed Mexico in her skimpy swimsuit.

“The model sister of Gigi looked red hot in a string bikini in a series of posts from her weekend with girlfriends at a luxury resort in Cabo.”

In fact, the site calls Bella’s body “perfect” as it describes her curves while she posed for the camera.

“Bella’s perfect curves – that saw her land a coveted spot in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year – created an hourglass silhouette against the skyline at sunset.”

But it seems some fans would disagree here as they commented their concerns at seeing a very thin Bella on social media.

